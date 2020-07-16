Audi RS 7 Sportback, with 600 hp at its disposal, launched at 1.94 crore

Audi India on Thursday launched the all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India at a starting price of ₹1.94 crore (ex showroom). The five-seater claims to offer improved performance capabilities and enhanced efficiency, and also gets a mild hybrid system at its heart.

Powered by a V8 twin-turbo 4.0L TFSI petrol, the RS 7 Sportback roars loud with peak power of 600 hp and max torque of a heart-stopping 800Nm. This enables the car to sprint from stationery to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds while the top-speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. An optional dynamic package takes this up to 280 kmph while the figure can be further enhanced to 305 kmph with a RS dynamic plus package.

Audi further informs that the drive select dynamic handling system allows adjustments to sound of the power unit for a more pronounced growl - a facet that may find favour among the niche target audience. For the more refined, there is a Mild Hybrid System (MHEV) with a 48-volt main on-board electrical system. The belt alternator starter can recover up to 12 kW power under gentle acceleration and feed it into a lithium-ion battery as electricity.

Transmission duties are taken care of by an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission and the company claims the gear shifts have been optimized for effortless performance. The car also gets Quattro permanent all-wheel drive system with launch control function. Depending on traction, up to 70 percent drive force can flow to the front wheels and up to 85 percent to the back wheels.

RS 7 Sportback gets progressive steering is standard but a Dynamic All-Wheel steering can be taken as an optional extra.

The RS 7 Sportback also benefits from RS Adaptive Air Suspension which is standard and can be set to three modes. The progressive steering is standard but a Dynamic All-Wheel steering can be taken as an optional extra.

Even when not on the move, the RS 7 Sportback makes quite an impression courtesy its stunningly striking looks. It gets a flat singleframe grille which features a three-dimensional honeycomb mesh, striking rear light design, spoilers which extend automatically beyond 100 kmph and optionally available panoramic sunroof. Flared wheel arches and low stance give it an aggressive race car look. LED headlamps with dynamic indicators come as standard and customers can also choose to go in for HD Matrix LED headlamps with laser lights as an optional extra.

The cabin is plush and loaded with a plethora of comfort and convenience features, highlighted by B&O Sound System as standard. There are 16 speakers inside the car with a total power output of 705W. The seats are done in black pearl Nappa leather while RS sport seats covered with Valcona leather is available as an additional option. An optional Heads Up Display (HuD) unit puts out RS-specific information.



