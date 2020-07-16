In pics: Audi India drives in RS 7 Sportback with improved performance 4 Photos . Updated: 16 Jul 2020, 01:26 PM IST HT Auto Desk The cabin of the Audi RS 7 Sportback is plush and loaded with a plethora of comfort and convenience features, highlighted by B&O Sound System as standard. 1/4Audi has launched the all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India at a starting price of ₹1.94 crore (ex showroom). The five-seater claims to offer improved performance capabilities and enhanced efficiency. It also gets a mild hybrid system at its heart. 2/4Powered by a V8 twin-turbo 4.0L TFSI petrol, the RS 7 Sportback roars loud with peak power of 600 hp and max torque of a heart-stopping 800Nm. This enables the car to sprint from stationery to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds while the top-speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. 3/4The car gets a flat singleframe grille which features a three-dimensional honeycomb mesh, striking rear light design, spoilers which extend automatically beyond 100 kmph and optionally available panoramic sunroof. 4/4The RS 7 Sportback also gets Quattro permanent all-wheel drive system with launch control function. Depending on traction, up to 70 percent drive force can flow to the front wheels and up to 85 percent to the back wheels.