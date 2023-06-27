Actor Mahesh Babu brings home uber luxurious Range Rover SV worth 4 crore

One of the most popular stars of Telugu cinema, actor Mahesh Babu has brought home the recently launched Range Rover SV from Land Rover , which comes with a starting price of ₹4 crore (ex-showroom) before personalisation and taxes kick in. The 47-year-old has bought a gold-hued Range Rover SV, which is said to be the first of its kind in Hyderabad. The actor already owns a rather impressive fleet of exotics and the new Range Rover SV only adds to the collection.

The Range Rover SV takes luxury a notch higher over the standard Range Rover SUV. The SV differentiates itself with a host of exclusive 14 additional colours from the SV Bespoke Premium Palette including gloss and satin finishes. The detailing sets the SV apart from the standard model with the five-bar front grille made from smooth ceramics, wood and metal plating. It also gets the SV rounded with the new simplified SV logo made from ceramic and larger 23-inch forged alloy wheels.

The cabin can be detailed based on the SV Serenity and SV Intrepid design themes. This brings more individuality to the cabin as prescribed by the owner. Customers get a total of seven design theme combinations including two-tone front-to-rear colourway options. The SV Intrepid design theme brings a rectangular perforated pattern for the SV seats as well as the choice to opt for non-leather fabric upholstery.

There is also an option to choose for the comfier SV Signature suite that can be had in only the four-seater configuration. This brings an electrically deployable club table and integrated refrigerator to the cabin. Furthermore, the cabin gets more choices of wood and veneer along with satin black ceramic controls, anthracite metal plating and more. The standard features are carried over including the 13.7-inch digital console, 13.1-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system with Pivi Pro 2 and an overall minimalist cabin. The SUV is equipped with a 1600-watt 32-speaker Meridian 3D sound system.

The Range Rover SV is available with a 4.4-litre V8 petrol that develops 606 bhp and 750 Nm, while the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel churns out a more modest 345 bhp and 700 Nm. A 3.0-litre petrol is also available that belts out 334 bhp. Other features include air suspension, Terrain Response 2, all-wheel steering, and more.

The new gold-hued Range Rover SV joins an eclectic garage. The actor has had a number of exotics over the years including the previous generation Range Rover, Audi e-tron, Audi A7, Rolls-Royce Ghost, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Toyota Land Cruiser, Lamborghini Gallardo, and even the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class over the years. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for Guntur Kaaram, slated to release in 2024. He also has an untitled movie with SS Rajamouli dubbed as ‘SSMB29’ that will go on floors by mid-2024.

