A Lamborghini Huracan blown up dramatically to create 999 NFTs

Cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens or NFTs are grabbing the spotlight currently, but no one probably thinks of blowing up a supercar to create NFTs. However, a conceptual artist known as SHL0MS has simply decided to stuff a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan with enough explosives to tear the highly expensive supercar into tiny bits and all of it to create 999 NFTs.

The entire explosion of the Lamborghini Huracan was captured in a video that shows the process in slow-motion footage. Interestingly, the explosives were placed in the car by a team of engineers and explosive experts in a manner to ensure that the Lamborghini pieces were aesthetically pleasing.

The 999 slow-motion videos show a rotating view piece of the piece torn from the supercar. Each of these videos become an NFT with a unique code. All these NFTS are claimed to go under the hammer in an auction starting on 25th February. Interestingly, the 999 bits altogether are expected to fetch more than the whole car's worth, as each of these NFTs would be bringing around $230, while the 2015 Lamborghini Huracan is currently available at around $230,000.

Interestingly, this bizarre exercise by the artist comes at a time when the Italian supercar from the Volkswagen group has itself expressed its interest in creating and launching NFT. The carmaker embarked on its own NFT adventure recently.

While several companies and even automakers too are embarking in the NFT world, as the space is bulging, this was probably one of the most unique ideas to create NFTs from charred chunks after blowing up a super expensive Lamborghini Huracan.

