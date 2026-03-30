SUVs have become a popular category of cars for Indians, owing to the space and ground clearance on offer. While SUVs continue to be popular as a category, in terms of variants the base model is always in consideration for Indian buyers, since it is the best value-for-money variant offered by the company. Despite the features being slim, the base variant gets plenty of customisation options for the consumer. However, automakers have started providing more value in the base variants, giving consumers everything essential for them to not spend over the top. Here are 5 SUVs I would pick where the base model has every essential feature:

1 Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.72-19.66 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The base variant of the Skoda Kushaq facelift, the Classic+, gets six airbags, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, touch-based automatic climate control, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers, alloy wheels, and a single-pane electric sunroof, among others. In addition to that, the Skoda Kushaq is powered by a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The base variant of the Skoda Kushaq gets a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.69 lakh.

2 Kia Seltos Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The base HTE variant of the Kia Seltos gets multiple features, including LED headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with cover, shark fin antenna, integrated rear spoiler, 12-inch LCD cluster with 4-inch MID, 10.25-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, keyless entry and central locking, all-four power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs, among others. The base variant of the Kia Seltos is available with two different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Kia Seltos has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh.

3 Maruti Suzuki Victoris Engine 1,462 cc Mileage 19.07-28.65 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The base LXi variant of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets multiple features including halogen headlights, halogen positioning lamps, black ORVMs, LED tail lights, turn indicators integrated in the ORVMs, rear spoiler, 17-inch steel wheel with cover, front and rear skid plates, semi-digital instrument cluster with a coloured MID in the centre, push button start/stop, automatic climate control and a seven-inch infotainment system, among other features. The base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 101 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. The base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 MG Astor Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 14.82-15.43 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The base Sprint variant of the MG Astor gets multiple features, including full LED headlamps, boomerang-style LED DRLs, an all-black honeycomb pattern grille, outside door handle with chrome highlights, 16-inch steel wheels, turn indicator-integrated body-coloured ORVM, 3.5-inch MID, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, armrest with storage and automatic climate control, among others. The MG AStor is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 108 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. The base variant of MG Astor has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.79 lakh.

5 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The base Authentic variant of the Renault Duster gets a host of features, including LED headlamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch steel wheels, LED tail lamps, roof-mounted spoiler, seven-inch digital driver’s display, two cup holders, one-touch LED cabin lights for front and rear occupants, illuminated glovebox area, manual air conditioning, one-touch up/down power windows and rear AC vents, among others. The base variant of the Renault Duster is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque and is priced at ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom with R-Pass).

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