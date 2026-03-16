HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Suvs I Would Pick For A 500 Km Drive Without Feeling Fatigued

5 SUVs I would pick for a 500 km drive without feeling fatigued

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2026, 20:45 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

This selection highlights five premium SUVs, including the Skoda Kodiaq and MG Gloster, featuring ventilated and massaging seats designed to minimize driver fatigue during long-distance journeys exceeding 500 kilometers.

Comfortable SUVs
5 SUVs I would pick for a 500 km drive without feeling fatigued
Comfortable SUVs
5 SUVs I would pick for a 500 km drive without feeling fatigued
Get Launch Updates on
MG Majestor arrow icon
Notify me

Driving can be therapeutic for many people, especially when it’s over long distances. However, fatigue is expected to creep in once the distance exceeds 400-500 km. While modern SUVs are loaded with features, only a handful of them have comfort features that can make the journey exciting and energetic. Here are 5 SUVs I would pick for a 500 km drive without feeling fatigued:

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
VW Tayron R-Line
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
VW Tayron R-Line

The rebadged twin of the Skoda Kodiaq, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, gets front massaging and front ventilated seats for the driver and passenger to enjoy every bit of the 500 km journey they set out on. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, much like the Skoda Kodiaq, is powered by the 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has a starting ex-showroom price of 46.99 lakh.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Majestor (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Majestor
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 40 - 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 41.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
Engine Icon1997 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 37.32 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Isuzu Mu-x (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu MU-X
Engine Icon1898 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 33.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner Legender (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 41.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 34.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

MG Gloster

MG Gloster
MG Gloster
MG Gloster
MG Gloster

The seven-seater three-row SUV from MG, the Gloster, gets a massaging seat exclusively for the driver, helping him cover long distances without taking long breaks for battle fatigue. Not only that, but the MG Gloster boasts front seat ventilation, 12-way electrical adjustment and memory function. The MG Gloster is powered by a diesel engine with two different tunes: a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 161 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L twin turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque. The MG Gloster has a starting ex-showroom of 38.33 lakh.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
VW Tiguan R-Line
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
VW Tiguan R-Line

Another car from the VW group, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, also gets front massage and ventilated seats, much like the Tayron R-Line, which helps in covering long distances without taking a break. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is powered by the same 2.0L TSI turbocharged petrol engine powering the Kodiaq and Tayron R-Line, producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a starting ex-showroom price of 45.73 lakh.

MG Majestor

MG Majestor
MG Majestor
MG Majestor
MG Majestor

The recently unveiled MG Majestor is equipped with front massage and ventilation seats in its feature list. The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine producing around 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The price range of the MG Majestor has not been revealed yet by the Chinese-owned British automaker; however, the introductory starting ex-showroom price is expected to be around 45 lakh.

Also Read: I managed 18.18 kmpl in our Nissan Gravite mileage test run; most fuel-efficient 7-seat MPV?

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq Lounge
Skoda Kodiaq

The seven-seater SUV from the house of Skoda, the Kodiaq, boasts massaging and seat ventilation in the front row, providing a comfortable experience for the driver and passenger. The Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Skoda Kodiaq has a starting ex-showroom price of 39.99 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2026, 20:45 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.