5 SUVs I would pick for a 500 km drive without feeling fatigued
This selection highlights five premium SUVs, including the Skoda Kodiaq and MG Gloster, featuring ventilated and massaging seats designed to minimize driver fatigue during long-distance journeys exceeding 500 kilometers.
Driving can be therapeutic for many people, especially when it’s over long distances. However, fatigue is expected to creep in once the distance exceeds 400-500 km. While modern SUVs are loaded with features, only a handful of them have comfort features that can make the journey exciting and energetic. Here are 5 SUVs I would pick for a 500 km drive without feeling fatigued:
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
The rebadged twin of the Skoda Kodiaq, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, gets front massaging and front ventilated seats for the driver and passenger to enjoy every bit of the 500 km journey they set out on. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, much like the Skoda Kodiaq, is powered by the 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹46.99 lakh.
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MG Gloster
The seven-seater three-row SUV from MG, the Gloster, gets a massaging seat exclusively for the driver, helping him cover long distances without taking long breaks for battle fatigue. Not only that, but the MG Gloster boasts front seat ventilation, 12-way electrical adjustment and memory function. The MG Gloster is powered by a diesel engine with two different tunes: a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 161 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L twin turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque. The MG Gloster has a starting ex-showroom of ₹38.33 lakh.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Another car from the VW group, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, also gets front massage and ventilated seats, much like the Tayron R-Line, which helps in covering long distances without taking a break. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is powered by the same 2.0L TSI turbocharged petrol engine powering the Kodiaq and Tayron R-Line, producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹45.73 lakh.
MG Majestor
The recently unveiled MG Majestor is equipped with front massage and ventilation seats in its feature list. The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine producing around 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The price range of the MG Majestor has not been revealed yet by the Chinese-owned British automaker; however, the introductory starting ex-showroom price is expected to be around ₹45 lakh.
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Skoda Kodiaq
The seven-seater SUV from the house of Skoda, the Kodiaq, boasts massaging and seat ventilation in the front row, providing a comfortable experience for the driver and passenger. The Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Skoda Kodiaq has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹39.99 lakh.
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