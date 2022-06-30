2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch
Maruti Brezza 2022 has been launched in India starting at ₹7.99 lakh.
The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof.
All-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched in the Indian market on Thursday with prices starting at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pre-bookings for the new sub-compact were commenced earlier in July and now the company has announced that it has managed to register bookings for over 45,000 units of the car, even before the official price announcement. Brezza has been a fairly popular model in the company's lineup and such an overwhelming response for the vehicle isn't really a big surprise for India's leading vehicle maker.
First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 04:50 PM IST
