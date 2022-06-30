HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Launched, Complete With Suv Loads Of Features

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched, complete with SUV-loads of features

The latest Maruti Suzuki Brezza is aimed directly at rivals who underline feature highlights as the main wooing factor. Maruti Suzuki says it has over 45,000 bookings for the 2022 Brezza already.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2022, 01:14 PM
The latest Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets signifiacnt changes to its exterior styling all around.
The latest Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets signifiacnt changes to its exterior styling all around.
The latest Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets signifiacnt changes to its exterior styling all around.
The latest Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets signifiacnt changes to its exterior styling all around.

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday officially launched the 2022 Brezza in the Indian car market at a starting price of 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With over eight lakh units sold since Maruti Suzuki Brezza was first launched here back in 2016, the sub-compact SUV has been a firm favourite in its segment even though it has also had to face newer rivals in recent times. On the back of a younger design on the outside and a feature-rich cabin, however, the latest Brezza is looking at tightening its grip over the crown in the segment now with over 45,000 bookings already in the bag.

The latest Brezza sports new LED light units and a completely re-worked front grille.
The latest Brezza sports new LED light units and a completely re-worked front grille.
The latest Brezza sports new LED light units and a completely re-worked front grille.
The latest Brezza sports new LED light units and a completely re-worked front grille.

The Brezza is taking a clear and unequivocal aim at a younger car-buying audience that has been leaning in favour of sub-compact SUVs more than towards any other segment in recent times. While options may be galore, Maruti Suzuki Brezza does benefit from being an early entrant here and one that is quite reliable as well. Bookings for the Brezza were opened earlier this month and the company claims it has already received a solid response.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bgauss A2 (HT Auto photo)
Bgauss A2
₹52,499 - 67,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bgauss B8 (HT Auto photo)
Bgauss B8
₹62,999 - 88,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric E2go (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric E2go
₹52,999 - 63,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy (HT Auto photo)
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
₹53,000 - 65,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Speedstar (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Speedstar
₹53,692 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 (HT Auto photo)
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200
₹53,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki Brezza design highlights:

The latest Brezza has undergone signficant changes to its exterior styling. The face, for instance, gets an all-new grille with LED lighting units on either side. The alloy design has been updated and the wheel arches have been reworked upon to lend the vehicle a more of an SUV-ish appearance than before.

Over at the rear, the LED tail light design has been updated to make it more appealing while the Brezza badge is placed prominently on the trunk.

A look at the rear profile of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
A look at the rear profile of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
A look at the rear profile of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
A look at the rear profile of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza features:

The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof while it also now gets 360-degree surround-view camera, nine-inch infotainment screen with voice assist, music system powered by Arkamys, ambient lighting and wireless phone charging with overheating protection.

The steering supports rake and reach adjustments while the instrument cluster has been reworked and the glovebox at the front has cooling functionality.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Variant-wise price list:

Manual Transmission (SMT) Advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters 
VariantPriceVariantPrice
Lxi7,99,000/-  
Vxi9,46,500/-Vxi10,96,500/-
Zxi10,86,500/-Zxi12,36,500/-
Zxi Dual Tone11,02,500/-Zxi Dual Tone12,52,500/-
Zxi+12,30,000/-Zxi+13,80,000/-
Zxi+ Dual Tone12,46,000/-Zxi+ Dual Tone13,96,000/-

Maruti Suzuki Brezza engine and transmission:

The re-worked K-Series petrol engine promises lower emission and takes fuel efficiency up by up to 20.15 kmpl. This engijne comes mated to a manual gearbox as well as an automatic unit with paddle shifters.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza safety highlights:

The 2022 Brezza comes with six airbags, Hill-Hold assist, ABS with EBD and once again promises better structural stability.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza colour options:

The new Brezza is offered in six exterior body colour choices, three of which are in dual-tone. These include a new Khaki shade with White roof, Red with Black roof and Silver with Black roof. The mono-tone colour choices include Blue, White and Grey.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 01:11 PM IST
TAGS: Brezza Maruti Suzuki Maruti Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Mahindra Scorpio-N will debut on June 27, while Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will be launched on June 30. Toyota will introduce the Hyryder SUV on July 1.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to Toyota Hyryder: 3 new SUVs to make India debut next week
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Improving road safety could save 30,000 lives in India annually: Study
Improving road safety could save 30,000 lives in India annually: Study
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched, complete with SUV-loads of features
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched, complete with SUV-loads of features
2022 TVS Radeon launched at ₹59,925 with real-time mileage indicator
2022 TVS Radeon launched at 59,925 with real-time mileage indicator
Electric two-wheelers to see 100% penetration in Indian market by FY27: Report
Electric two-wheelers to see 100% penetration in Indian market by FY27: Report
Mahindra Scorpio-N first-drive review: Re-born Scorpio bares modern stinger
Mahindra Scorpio-N first-drive review: Re-born Scorpio bares modern stinger

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city