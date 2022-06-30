HT Auto
In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched; is first Maruti with sunroof 

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a re-worked K-Series petrol engine that promises lower emission and takes fuel efficiency up by up to 20.15 kmpl.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2022, 02:50 PM
Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the 2022 Brezza in the Indian car market at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest Brezza has already garnered over 45,000 bookings and is looking to woo the new-age buyers. 
Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the 2022 Brezza in the Indian car market at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest Brezza has already garnered over 45,000 bookings and is looking to woo the new-age buyers. 
The latest Maruti Brezza has undergone significant exterior changes and gets an all-new grille with LED lighting units on either side.
The latest Maruti Brezza has undergone significant exterior changes and gets an all-new grille with LED lighting units on either side.
The alloy design of the latest Brezza has been updated and the wheel arches have been reworked upon to lend the vehicle a more of an SUV-ish appearance than before.
The alloy design of the latest Brezza has been updated and the wheel arches have been reworked upon to lend the vehicle a more of an SUV-ish appearance than before.
Over at the rear, the LED tail light design of the 2022 Maruti Brezza has been updated to make it more appealing while the Brezza badge is placed prominently on the trunk.
Over at the rear, the LED tail light design of the 2022 Maruti Brezza has been updated to make it more appealing while the Brezza badge is placed prominently on the trunk.
In the 2022 Maruti Brezza, steering supports rake and reach adjustments while the instrument cluster has been reworked and the glovebox at the front has cooling functionality.
In the 2022 Maruti Brezza, steering supports rake and reach adjustments while the instrument cluster has been reworked and the glovebox at the front has cooling functionality.
2022 Maruti Brezza comes equipped with a 360-degree surround-view camera, nine-inch infotainment screen with voice assist and music system powered by Arkamys,
2022 Maruti Brezza comes equipped with a 360-degree surround-view camera, nine-inch infotainment screen with voice assist and music system powered by Arkamys,
The new Brezza also comes with ambient lighting and wireless phone charging feature with overheating protection technology.
The new Brezza also comes with ambient lighting and wireless phone charging feature with overheating protection technology.
The 2022 Brezza comes with six airbags, Hill-Hold assist, ABS with EBD and promises a better structural stability.
The 2022 Brezza comes with six airbags, Hill-Hold assist, ABS with EBD and promises a better structural stability.
The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof.
The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof.
First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 02:49 PM IST
