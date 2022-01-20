HT Auto
2022 BMW X3, rival to Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC, to launch today: What to expect

2022 BMW X3, rival to Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC, to launch today: What to expect

BMW X3 is likely to comes with two engine options, which include a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel unit, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.
By Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 09:22 AM
The BMW X3 facelift SUV is expected to come with a host of updates.
BMW is all set to drive in the new generation X3 facelift SUV today. the German carmaker has already started pre-bookings for the 2022 X3 facelift SUV for 2 lakh, which will come with a special 20-inch M Light alloy wheels.

The 2022 BMW X3 facelift version is expected to come with a host of changes, including design updates and technicalities.

The exterior of the SUV will receive minor cosmetic updates like new LED taillights and LED headlights flanking the typical kidney grille which is slightly bigger in size. The front and rear bumpers are also redesigned. The windows of the new X3 SUV will get aluminium treatment along with roof rails.

The interior of the 2022 X3 SUV is also going to several updates as far design is concerned. One of the most prominent changes is going to be a larger infotainment unit. Besides the new 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with the latest iDrive connected technology, the SUV will get a digital instrument cluster and redesigned switchgear. The SUV will get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well.

There is not going to be much change under the hood of the new BMW X3. The German carmaker is expected to continue with its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel engines used in the current models. The engines, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, will be paired with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Globally, BMW offers 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with the X3. However, tho those larger 3.0-litre engines are unlikely to be available with the India-spec model.

When launched, 2022 BMW X3 facelift will rival the likes of 2021 Audi Q5 facelift, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo XC60. The 2022 BMW X3 facelift is expected to be launched at price ranging between 55 lakh and 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 09:22 AM IST
