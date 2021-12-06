2021 Volkswagen Tiguan to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

The new Volkswagen Tiguan will be based on the MQB platform which underpins several models on offer from brands under Volkswagen Group. In its new generation, the Tiguan SUV has undergone several changes, most significantly its engine which has ditched diesel for petrol. It is now powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor. Mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard, the engine is capable of churning out maximum output of 190 hp and peak torque of 320 Nm. The output is closer to what the previous TDI diesel engine, which used to produce 140 hp of power and 340 Nm of torque. Volkswagen will keep its 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system in the new generation Tiguan as well.

Volkswagen has also reworked on the exterior looks of the Tiguan with several cosmetic changes. These include the revised front grille which now comes with chrome accents, LED Matrix headlamps and LED daytime running lights and a reworked bumper housing triangular fog lamps. The design of the alloy wheels has been changed while character lines have now become more prominent. The rear is completed with LED tail lights which are now slimmer.

The interior of the new Tiguan has also undergone changes. Though the carmaker has still managed to keep it under the wraps, according to the global-spec Tiguan facelift model the interior changes will remind one of the cabin seen inside the Tiguan AllSpace SUV. The SUV is likely to get a larger infotainment system besides a digital 'virtual cockpit' driver display. It is likely to come with several more features like a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and much more.

Volkswagen is also likely to offer drive and safety features like cruise control, six airbags, ABS, ESP, hill descent control, rear-view camera and Driver Alert System among others.

Volkswagen is likely to continue with the two basic trims it earlier offered for the Tiguan, which include the Comfortline and Highline. However, going by the trends, Volkswagen may introduce additional trims like it did for Taigun, which may make it more attractive and customisable for some of the customers. The Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 is likely to be priced around ₹28 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, Volkswagen Tiguan SUV will take on rivals like the Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 and Jeep Compass among others.