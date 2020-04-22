2020 VW Polo BS 6 fuel economy figures officially revealed

2020 VW Polo BS 6 fuel economy figures officially revealed2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 02:06 PM IST
- The 2020 VW Polo BS 6 is available in two powertrain options - a 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine and a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine.
The 2020 Volkswagen Polo BS 6 was launched in India in March, now the company has officially revealed its fuel-efficiency figures.
The Polo BS 6 has been give two powertrain options: a 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine.
(Also Read: German car industry calls for new ‘cash for clunkers’ program)
The 1.0-litre MPI churns out 76 PS of maximum power at 6,200 rpm and 95 Nm of torque at 2,950-3,800 rpm. It comes teamed-up with a 6-speed manual transmission and has been officially rated to deliver a maximum fuel economy of 17.75 km/l.
The latter, 1.0-litre TSI engine is capable of delivering 110 PS of power at 5,000-5,500 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. It comes with two transmission options, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit. While the automatic option isn't part of the list, the Polo TSI manual has been rated to deliver 18.24 km/l of fuel economy.
The VW Polo BS 6 is available in three trims, namely Trend Line, Comfort Line Plus and High Line Plus. Its prices start at ₹5.83 lakh*. In comparison to the competition, the prices are quite exorbitant, especially for a 10-year-old car.
For the record, the brand new Tata Altroz starts at ₹5.29 lakh* price tag, while the Maruti Baleno BS 6 and the Hyundai i20 BS 6 start at ₹5.64 lakh* and ₹5.60 lakh*, respectively.
(Also Read: Volkswagen in Brazil to keep factories closed through April)
VW Polo BS 6 price*
The German automaker has also very recently revealed a sketch showing the front fascia of the second generation Tiguan SUV. With the generation change, the Tiguan is bound to receive a refreshed look. On the other hand, it will also be offered in a plug-in hybrid variant. (Explore more details here)
*Ex-showroom