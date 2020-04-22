2020 VW Polo BS 6
2020 VW Polo BS 6 fuel economy figures officially revealed

2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 02:06 PM IST Prashant Singh

  • The 2020 VW Polo BS 6 is available in two powertrain options - a 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine and a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine.

The 2020 Volkswagen Polo BS 6 was launched in India in March, now the company has officially revealed its fuel-efficiency figures.

The Polo BS 6 has been give two powertrain options: a 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine.

The 1.0-litre MPI churns out 76 PS of maximum power at 6,200 rpm and 95 Nm of torque at 2,950-3,800 rpm. It comes teamed-up with a 6-speed manual transmission and has been officially rated to deliver a maximum fuel economy of 17.75 km/l.

The latter, 1.0-litre TSI engine is capable of delivering 110 PS of power at 5,000-5,500 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. It comes with two transmission options, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit. While the automatic option isn't part of the list, the Polo TSI manual has been rated to deliver 18.24 km/l of fuel economy.

The VW Polo BS 6 is available in three trims, namely Trend Line, Comfort Line Plus and High Line Plus. Its prices start at 5.83 lakh*. In comparison to the competition, the prices are quite exorbitant, especially for a 10-year-old car.

For the record, the brand new Tata Altroz starts at 5.29 lakh* price tag, while the Maruti Baleno BS 6 and the Hyundai i20 BS 6 start at 5.64 lakh* and 5.60 lakh*, respectively.

VW Polo BS 6 price*

Polo 1.0L MPI manual Trend Line Non-Metallic 5,82,500
Polo 1.0L MPI manual Trend Line Metallic 5,92,500
Polo 1.0L MPI manual Comfort Line Non-Metallic 6,76,500
Polo 1.0L MPI manual Comfort Line Metallic 6,86,500
Polo 1.0L TSI manual High Line Plus 8,02,300
Polo 1.0L TSI automatic High Line Plus 9,12,600

The German automaker has also very recently revealed a sketch showing the front fascia of the second generation Tiguan SUV. With the generation change, the Tiguan is bound to receive a refreshed look. On the other hand, it will also be offered in a plug-in hybrid variant. (Explore more details here)

*Ex-showroom


