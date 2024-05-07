Launched in Dec 2022
The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is a significant update to the long-running Land Cruiser series, which is renowned for its endurance and off-road capability. This latest model features a new platform, upgraded engines, and improved features while preserving the toughness that has defined the SUV for decades. The Land Cruiser 300 was launched in India in February 2025 in two distinct variants and it comes with a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine. It arrives in India via the CBU (Completely-built-unit) route and is priced from ₹2.31 crore (ex-showroom).
The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is available in two variants, the ZX and the GR-S. The entry-level ZX is priced at ₹2.31 crore (ex-showroom) and the GR-S tops the range at ₹2.41 crore (ex-showroom).
The latest Toyota Land Cruiser 300 was launched in India in February 2025 at ₹2.31 crore (ex-showroom) and the SUV arrived on our shores through the CBU route. It is a major update to the long-running Land Cruiser series of 4x4 SUVs and comes with a new platform, an upgraded engine, and enhanced features.
The Toyota Land Cruiser is available in two variants: the ZX and the GR-S. The ZX variants have black or beige upholstery and are priced at ₹2.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The GR-S variants have exclusive black and dark red upholstery and are priced at ₹2.41 lakh. Two colour options are available: Precious White Pearl and Attitude Black.
The Land Cruiser has always been an off-road SUV, and the 300 series adds features like Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), which modifies traction control and throttle response depending on the terrain (sand, mud, rock, etc.). It also has Crawl Control and Downhill Assist Control, which help maintain a constant speed on steep inclines and descents without the driver's involvement. Improved approach and departure angles provide better clearance in extreme off-road conditions. The SUV also features full-time 4WD with a centre differential lock, making it ideal for extreme off-road adventures.
Toyota has shifted away from naturally aspirated V8 engines in favour of more efficient twin-turbo V6 engines worldwide. However, in India, the manufacturer is only providing the Land Cruiser in the 3.3-litre diesel variant with a twin-turbo that provides 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.
This engine is combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission, which provides excellent acceleration, fuel efficiency, and smoother power delivery, particularly on uneven terrain. The diesel variant is aimed at individuals seeking increased torque for hauling and off-road purposes.
ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Toyota Land Cruiser is 11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Land Cruiser 300 offers a 230 mm ground clearance and 1,131 litres of boot space.
The Toyota Land Cruiser is a five-seater 4X4 SUV.
The Land Cruiser comes with an anti-skid brake system, vehicle dynamic management, brake assist and crawl control, downhill assist control, and TPMS. The package also includes the Toyota Safety Sense suite, which brings features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring.
Globally, the Toyota Land Cruiser is pitted against the Nissan Patrol. In India, the 4x4 SUV rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, and Range Rover.
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹2.31 Cr*
₹2.34 Cr*
₹2.28 Cr*
₹2 Cr*
₹1.89 Cr*
₹2.6 Cr*
₹1.45 Cr*
₹2.55 Cr*
Airbags
10
Airbags
-
Airbags
11
Airbags
14
Airbags
10
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Power
304 bhp
Power
594.71 bhp
Power
-
Power
190 bhp
Power
-
Power
483 bhp
Power
626 bhp
Power
-
Torque
700 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
242 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
-
Ground Clearance
240 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
128 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Length
4960 mm
Length
-
Length
5125 mm
Length
5125 mm
Length
4963 mm
Length
5110 mm
Length
4970 mm
Length
5103 mm
Height
1990 mm
Height
-
Height
1721 mm
Height
1940 mm
Height
1381 mm
Height
1755 mm
Height
1814 mm
Height
1630 mm
Width
1990 mm
Width
-
Width
2034 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
2144 mm
Width
2210 mm
Width
2047 mm
Width
2135 mm
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
6.25 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
