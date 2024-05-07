Land CruiserPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Toyota Land Cruiser Front Right View
View all Images

TOYOTA Land Cruiser

Launched in Dec 2022

4.0
2 Reviews
₹2.31 - 2.41 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Land Cruiser Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 3346.0 cc

Land Cruiser: 3346.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 23.92 kmpl

Land Cruiser: 11 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 518.93 bhp

Land Cruiser: 304.0 bhp

About Toyota Land Cruiser

Latest Update

  Toyota Land Cruiser 300 bookings commenced. Here's what the flagship SUV gets
  Toyota Land Cruiser 300 bookings open, prices start at ₹2.31 crore

    • Introduction

    Toyota Land Cruiser Variants
    2 Variants Available
    Land Cruiser ZX Diesel₹2.31 Cr*
    3346 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: All
    Land Cruiser GR-S₹2.41 Cr*
    3346 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: All
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Toyota Land Cruiser Images

23 images

    23 images
    Toyota Land Cruiser Colours

    Toyota Land Cruiser is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Precious white pearl
    Attitude black
    Dark red mica metallic
    Super white
    Dark blue mica

    Toyota Land Cruiser Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage11 kmpl
    Engine3346 cc
    Fuel TypeDiesel
    SunroofYes
    Toyota Land Cruiser comparison with similar cars

    Toyota Land Cruiser
    Lotus Emeya
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
    Lexus LM
    Porsche Taycan
    BMW XM
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    Lotus Eletre
    ₹2.31 Cr*
    ₹2.34 Cr*
    ₹2.28 Cr*
    ₹2 Cr*
    ₹1.89 Cr*
    ₹2.6 Cr*
    ₹1.45 Cr*
    ₹2.55 Cr*
    Airbags
    10
    Airbags
    -
    Airbags
    11
    Airbags
    14
    Airbags
    10
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Power
    304 bhp
    Power
    594.71 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    190 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    483 bhp
    Power
    626 bhp
    Power
    -
    Torque
    700 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    242 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    650 Nm
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Ground Clearance
    240 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    128 mm
    Ground Clearance
    220 mm
    Ground Clearance
    210 mm
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Length
    4960 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    5125 mm
    Length
    5125 mm
    Length
    4963 mm
    Length
    5110 mm
    Length
    4970 mm
    Length
    5103 mm
    Height
    1990 mm
    Height
    -
    Height
    1721 mm
    Height
    1940 mm
    Height
    1381 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Height
    1814 mm
    Height
    1630 mm
    Width
    1990 mm
    Width
    -
    Width
    2034 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Width
    2144 mm
    Width
    2210 mm
    Width
    2047 mm
    Width
    2135 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.25 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Toyota Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Espirit Toyota
    Plot No. F-7, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Blockb-1, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095001
    Galaxy Toyota
    9A-Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar - IV, Opposite Moolchand Medicity., New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9582940202
    Galaxy Toyota
    Plot No. 23, Sector 20, Near Sector 9, Dwarka, Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
    +91 - 7838193193
    Uttam Toyota
    No. 95, Industrial Area, F I E, Patparganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929613993
    Espirit Toyota
    A-47, MCIE, Delhi, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095002
    Galaxy Toyota
    A-Block,Plot-Ii, Outer Ring Road, Shalimar District Centre Shalimar Place, Near Rohini Jail, New Delhi, Delhi 110088
    +91 - 9643100263
    Popular Toyota Cars

    Toyota Land Cruiser EMI

    Select Variant:
    ZX Diesel
    3346 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹ 2.31 Cr*
    EMI ₹420270.49/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Toyota Land Cruiser User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    0
    Mammoth on roads
    Land cruiser has a very sporty and bold look which makes it stand out. Also its mammoth size makes it look even more dashing.By: Prem Ghodekar (May 7, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    About engine and looks or about safety
    The land cruiser in my opinion is the bast suv of my life because this toyota suv have powerful engine, 10 air bags, 700nm York, and last but not least this very comfortable . I like so much it's looks is very awesome😊. By: Rohit Singh (Apr 25, 2024)
    Read Full Review

