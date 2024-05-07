Introduction

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is a significant update to the long-running Land Cruiser series, which is renowned for its endurance and off-road capability. This latest model features a new platform, upgraded engines, and improved features while preserving the toughness that has defined the SUV for decades. The Land Cruiser 300 was launched in India in February 2025 in two distinct variants and it comes with a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine. It arrives in India via the CBU (Completely-built-unit) route and is priced from ₹2.31 crore (ex-showroom).

Toyota Land Cruiser Price:

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is available in two variants, the ZX and the GR-S. The entry-level ZX is priced at ₹2.31 crore (ex-showroom) and the GR-S tops the range at ₹2.41 crore (ex-showroom).

When was the Toyota Land Cruiser launched?

The latest Toyota Land Cruiser 300 was launched in India in February 2025 at ₹2.31 crore (ex-showroom) and the SUV arrived on our shores through the CBU route. It is a major update to the long-running Land Cruiser series of 4x4 SUVs and comes with a new platform, an upgraded engine, and enhanced features.

How many variants and colour options are available for the Toyota Land Cruiser?

The Toyota Land Cruiser is available in two variants: the ZX and the GR-S. The ZX variants have black or beige upholstery and are priced at ₹2.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The GR-S variants have exclusive black and dark red upholstery and are priced at ₹2.41 lakh. Two colour options are available: Precious White Pearl and Attitude Black.

What features are available in the Toyota Land Cruiser?

The Land Cruiser has always been an off-road SUV, and the 300 series adds features like Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), which modifies traction control and throttle response depending on the terrain (sand, mud, rock, etc.). It also has Crawl Control and Downhill Assist Control, which help maintain a constant speed on steep inclines and descents without the driver's involvement. Improved approach and departure angles provide better clearance in extreme off-road conditions. The SUV also features full-time 4WD with a centre differential lock, making it ideal for extreme off-road adventures.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Toyota Land Cruiser?

Toyota has shifted away from naturally aspirated V8 engines in favour of more efficient twin-turbo V6 engines worldwide. However, in India, the manufacturer is only providing the Land Cruiser in the 3.3-litre diesel variant with a twin-turbo that provides 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

This engine is combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission, which provides excellent acceleration, fuel efficiency, and smoother power delivery, particularly on uneven terrain. The diesel variant is aimed at individuals seeking increased torque for hauling and off-road purposes.

What is the Toyota Land Cruiser’s mileage?

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Toyota Land Cruiser is 11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

What is Toyota Land Cruiser's ground clearance and boot space?

The Land Cruiser 300 offers a 230 mm ground clearance and 1,131 litres of boot space.

What is the Toyota Land Cruiser's seating capacity?

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a five-seater 4X4 SUV.

What are the safety features of the Toyota Land Cruiser?

The Land Cruiser comes with an anti-skid brake system, vehicle dynamic management, brake assist and crawl control, downhill assist control, and TPMS. The package also includes the Toyota Safety Sense suite, which brings features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring.

What cars does the Toyota Land Cruiser rival in its segment?

Globally, the Toyota Land Cruiser is pitted against the Nissan Patrol. In India, the 4x4 SUV rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, and Range Rover.