Toyota Innova Crysta On Road Price

Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta Price List, Specifications and Features

2.7 GX 7 STR

2694 cc | 164 bhp | 1730 |

₹ 19.57 Lakhs
1,718,000
RTO
158,170
Insurance
80,006
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
1,956,676
Specifications Features
Length
4735
Wheelbase
2750
Kerb Weight
1730
Height
1795
Width
1830
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
2TR-FE
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
65
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
3 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta
Expert Review

4 out of 5
Innova Crysta has been sold by Toyota in large numbers primarily due to the ride comfort it has on offer in all three rows. A trusted machine on long highway journeys, it is also relatively easy to maintain. The updated looks and feature list also work for the MPV while the option of a petrol motor - apart from the diesel - is great. It is not the most affordable MPV though and its form factor may make it a tad cumbersome as a daily city commute option.

Locate Toyota Dealers in Delhi

Kaizen Toyota

Kaizen Motoventures Pvt. Ltd., Ring Road No.1,sarona,raipur,, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492001
