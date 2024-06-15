HT Auto

Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus 7 STR

Toyota Innova Crysta Front Left Side
Toyota Innova Crysta Front View
Toyota Innova Crysta Grille
Toyota Innova Crysta Headlight
Toyota Innova Crysta Front Fog Lamp
Toyota Innova Crysta Side Mirror Glass
25.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Innova Crysta Key Specs
Engine2393 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Innova Crysta specs and features

Innova Crysta GX Plus 7 STR Latest Updates

Innova Crysta is a 7 seater MUV which has 7 variants. The price of Innova Crysta GX Plus 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 25.37 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Max Torque: 343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 65 litres
  • BootSpace: 300 litres
    • ...Read More

    Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus 7 STR Price

    GX Plus 7 STR
    ₹25.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    21,39,000
    RTO
    2,83,375
    Insurance
    1,13,938
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    25,36,813
    EMI@54,526/mo
    Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Torsion Bar
    Rear Suspension
    4-Link with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Bootspace
    300 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    65 litres
    Length
    4735 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1730 kg
    Height
    1795 mm
    Width
    1830 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    3 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus 7 STR EMI
    EMI49,073 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    22,83,131
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    22,83,131
    Interest Amount
    6,61,272
    Payable Amount
    29,44,403

    Toyota Innova Crysta other Variants

    GX 7 STR
    ₹23.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    19,99,000
    RTO
    2,53,875
    Insurance
    1,00,473
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,53,848
    EMI@50,593/mo
    GX 8 STR
    ₹23.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    GX Plus 8 STR
    ₹25.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    VX 2.4 7 STR
    ₹29.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    VX 2.4 8 STR
    ₹29.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    ZX 2.4 7 STR
    ₹31.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
