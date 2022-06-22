No Variant Available

Innova Crysta has been sold by Toyota in large numbers primarily due to the ride comfort it has on offer in all three rows. A trusted machine on long highway journeys, it is also relatively easy to maintain. The updated looks and feature list also work for the MPV while the option of a petrol motor - apart from the diesel - is great. It is not the most affordable MPV though and its form factor may make it a tad cumbersome as a daily city commute option.