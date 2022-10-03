HT Auto

Tata Nexon EV Prime Images

Check out the latest images of Tata Nexon EV Prime. The images showcase the ...Read More

Tata Nexon EV Prime

Tata Nexon EV Prime

14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
All
Exterior

Tata Nexon EV Prime News

Tata Tiago EV comes as the automaker's most affordable electric car, while the Nexon Ev sits at the top of the lineup in terms of power and pricing both.
Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Nexon EV Prime: An electrifying touch to Tata's lineup
3 Oct 2022
Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India.
Tata Nexon EV Prime hits market with new features, price starts at 14.99 lakh
12 Jul 2022
The Tata Punch CNG is expected to be launched later this month
Tata Punch CNG pre-bookings begin at select dealerships ahead of launch
2 Aug 2023
The Altroz is now the third model from Tata Motors to offer company-fitted CNG, after Tigor and Tiago.
Tata Altroz CNG first drive review: Evolution wins against excuses
2 Aug 2023
Image of Tata Curvv EV Concept used for representational purpose only.
Tata Motors registered sales of 80,633 units in July 2023
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

Tata Videos

Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
22 Jun 2023
Altroz is the third CNG model to be launched by Tata Motors after the Tigor and Tiago. However, the Altroz is the first model to be equipped with twin-cylinder technology that opens up more boot space than any of its rivals.
Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review
29 May 2023
Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
21 Jan 2023
The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
17 Jan 2023
Tata Sierra EV is grabbing a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion
13 Jan 2023
View all
 

Trending Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Tata Cars

Trending Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers