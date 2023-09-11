Tata Altroz on road price in Sangli starts from Rs. 6.90 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Altroz top variant goes up to Rs. 7.64 Lakhs in Sangli. Tata Altroz comes with a choice of 1199 cc Petrol engine Tata Altroz on road price in Sangli starts from Rs. 6.90 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Altroz top variant goes up to Rs. 7.64 Lakhs in Sangli. Tata Altroz comes with a choice of 1199 cc Petrol engine options. The lowest price model is Tata Altroz XE Petrol and the most priced model is Tata Altroz XM Petrol. The Tata Altroz on road price in Sangli for 1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 6.90 - 7.64 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tata Altroz dealers and showrooms in Sangli for best offers. Tata Altroz on road price breakup in Sangli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tata Altroz is mainly compared to Hyundai i20 which starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs in Sangli, Maruti Suzuki Ignis which starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs in Sangli and Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 starting at Rs. 6.5 Lakhs in Sangli. Variants On-Road Price Tata Altroz XE Petrol ₹ 6.90 Lakhs Tata Altroz XM Petrol ₹ 7.64 Lakhs