The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Altroz base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 584,900, RTO - Rs. 43,767, Insurance - Rs. 35,844, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Altroz in Delhi is Rs. 665,011.