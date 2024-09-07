What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Palakkad? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Palakkad is Rs. 18.38 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Palakkad? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Palakkad amount to Rs. 2.69 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Palakkad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Palakkad is Rs. 26,020.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Palakkad? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Palakkad are Rs. 60,418, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.