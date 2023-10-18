What is the on-road price of Renault Triber in Wanaparthy? The Renault Triber RXE is priced on the road at Rs 6,49,247 in Wanaparthy.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Triber in Wanaparthy? The RTO Charges for the Renault Triber RXE in Wanaparthy is Rs 71,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Triber in Wanaparthy? In Wanaparthy, the insurance charges for the Renault Triber RXE will be Rs 27,747.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Triber in Wanaparthy? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Triber base variant in Wanaparthy: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,50,000, RTO - Rs. 71,000, Insurance - Rs. 27,747, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Triber in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,49,247.

What is the on-road price of Renault Triber Top Model? The top model of the Renault Triber is the Renault RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,85,658 in Wanaparthy.

What is the on road price of Renault Triber? Renault Triber on-road price in Wanaparthy starts at Rs. 6,49,247 and goes up to Rs. 7,85,658. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.