Renault Kiger on road price in Namakkal starts from Rs. 6.77 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Kiger top variant goes up to Rs. 7.79 Lakhs in Namakkal.
The lowest price model is Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone and the most priced model is Renault Kiger RXL MT Dual Tone.
Renault Kiger dealers and showrooms in Namakkal for best offers.
Renault Kiger on road price breakup in Namakkal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Renault Kiger is mainly compared to Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs in Namakkal, Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs in Namakkal and Mahindra Bolero Neo starting at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs in Namakkal.
Variants On-Road Price Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone ₹ 6.77 Lakhs Renault Kiger RXL MT ₹ 7.56 Lakhs Renault Kiger RXE MT ₹ 6.54 Lakhs Renault Kiger RXL MT Dual Tone ₹ 7.79 Lakhs
