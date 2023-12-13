The Nissan Magnite is a feature-packed compact SUV designed for practicality and affordability. With a competitive price range and an array of features, it's a compelling choice in the subcompact SUV segment. Price: Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): 5.99 Lakhs, Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 11.11 Lakhs Specs and Features:
- Engine: The Nissan Magnite is equipped with a 999.0 cc turbocharged engine, providing a balance of power and efficiency.
- Mileage: This subcompact SUV offers impressive mileage, with a minimum of 17.4 km/l and a maximum of 19.7 km/l, ensuring economical fuel consumption.
- Transmission: Buyers have the choice of both manual and automatic transmissions to suit their driving preferences.
- Safety Features: Safety is a priority, with features like Airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS), Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, and Power Steering enhancing overall safety and convenience.
- Comfort and Convenience: It comes with amenities such as Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Climate Control, and Rear AC Vents, providing comfort for passengers.
- Fuel Type: The Nissan Magnite is available in Petrol variants, offering simplicity in fuel choice.
When choosing a subcompact SUV, the Nissan Magnite offers an appealing blend of affordability and features. Its competitive pricing, along with the availability of a turbocharged engine and advanced safety features, makes it an attractive option. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways, the Nissan Magnite provides a well-rounded package that prioritizes practicality without breaking the bank. It's a testament to Nissan's commitment to delivering a budget-friendly, yet feature-packed SUV for a wide range of buyers.