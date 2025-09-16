HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Nissan Says Magnite Engines Are E20 Fuel Compliant, Usage Won’t Void Warranty

Nissan says Magnite engines are E20 fuel compliant, usage won’t void warranty

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Sept 2025, 16:32 pm
Nissan says both new and existing examples of the Magnite are capable of running on E20 fuel, and the automaker observed no significant issues.

Nissan Magnite
Both the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbocharged engines are compliant with E20 fuel on the Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Both the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbocharged engines are compliant with E20 fuel on the Nissan Magnite
New & Existing Nissan Magnite Compliant With E20 Fuel

Nissan clarified that the 1.0-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated HR10 petrol engine has been compliant with E20 since February 2025. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged BR10 petrol engine is E20 compliant since August 2024. Moreover, the company is offering a 10-year warranty programme on the Magnite, and has confirmed that using E20 fuel will not void the warranty on the Magnite and other Nissan cars sold after October 2024.

Also Read : Mahindra to honour all vehicle warranty commitments with E20 fuel usage

Nissan says both new and existing examples of the Magnite are capable of running on E20 fuel, and the automaker “observed no significant issues." The automaker also said that any potential issues arising from the transition to E20 fuel will be “thoroughly inspected and addressed during routine service appointments."

The blend of ethanol (20 per cent) in petrol has been a point of concern for several users. Vehicle owners have reported a drop in fuel consumption by up to 15-20 per cent. However, the government claims the drop in efficiency is only 1-2 per cent. Moreover, the corrosive nature of ethanol enhances wear and tear on the engine’s cycle parts over prolonged use.

First Published Date: 16 Sept 2025, 16:32 pm IST

