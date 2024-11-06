HT Auto
Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] Front View
Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] Front Left Side
Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] Front Right Side
Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] Right Side
Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] Side View
Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] Infotainment System
Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] Specifications

4 out of 5
6 - 11.11 Lakhs*
Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] Specs

Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] comes in 32 petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.4 - 19.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel

Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] Specifications and Features

XV Premium Turbo CVT (O)
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
152 Nm @ 2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.7
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
1.0L HRAO Turbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
708
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Suspension
Twin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
336
Fuel Tank Capacity
40
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Ground Clearance
205
Length
3994
Wheelbase
2500
Height
1572
Kerb Weight
1039
Width
1758
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Silver
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
2
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Light Gray
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] News

Nissan Magnite competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
New Magnite SUV continues to power Nissan sales in India
6 Nov 2024
2024 Nissan Magnite launched in India with cosmetic updates and feature additions.
2024 Nissan Magnite vs Hyundai Exter: Which is more bang for your buck
21 Oct 2024
2024 Nissan Magnite retains the same mechanicals but comes with feature additions and a revised design.
2024 Nissan Magnite launched at 5.99 lakh with new features
10 Oct 2024
Nissan Magnite facelift has revised its competition with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet.
2024 Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet: Which sub-compact SUV to buy
9 Oct 2024
2024 Nissan Magnite launched in India with cosmetic updates and feature additions.
2024 Nissan Magnite: A list of five key highlights in updated SUV
8 Oct 2024
Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] Variants & Price List

Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 6 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] comes in 32 variants. Nissan Magnite [2020-2024]'s top variant is XV Premium Turbo CVT (O).

XE
6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XE AMT
6.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XL
7.04 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Executive
7.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Geza Edition
7.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XL AMT
7.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XV
7.82 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Dual Tone
7.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Red Edition
8.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XL Turbo
8.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV AMT
8.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kuro Edition 1.0 Petrol MT
8.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Premium
8.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kuro Edition 1.0 Petrol AMT
8.74 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XV Premium Dual Tone
8.76 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Premium AMT
8.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XV Turbo
9.19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Turbo Dual Tone
9.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Turbo Red Edition
9.44 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kuro Edition 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
9.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Premium Turbo
9.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Geza Edition CVT
9.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XV Premium Turbo Dual Tone
9.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Premium Turbo (O)
10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Premium Turbo (O) Dual Tone
10.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Turbo CVT
10.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XV Turbo CVT Dual Tone
10.36 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XV Turbo CVT Red Edition
10.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kuro Edition 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
10.66 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XV Premium Turbo CVT
10.91 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone
11.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XV Premium Turbo CVT (O)
11.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

