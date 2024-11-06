Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] Specifications

Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] comes in 32 petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.4 - 19.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Magnite [2020-2024] measures 3,994 mm in length, 1,758 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Magnite [2020-2024] is 205. A five-seat model, Nissan Magnite [2020-2024] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less