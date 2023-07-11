Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is an exceptional premium MPV that has taken the Indian automotive market by storm. Designed for families and adventure enthusiasts alike, the Invicto combines elegant design, advanced technology, and robust performance, making it a compelling option for those who seek versatility in their vehicles. With versatile seating options and a robust feature set, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the best choice for families and travellers wanting premium comfort.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price:

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is competitively priced between ₹25.51 lakh and ₹29.22 lakh, offering remarkable value for a vehicle of its stature. The Zeta+ seven-seater model is priced at ₹25,51,000 while its eight-seater configuration gets an increase of ₹5,000. The Alpha+ variant is limited as a seven-seater model and comes at ₹29,22,000. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched?

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto was officially launched on July 5, 2023. This launch marks Maruti Suzuki's strong foray into the premium MPV segment, aiming to grab a significant share of the market currently dominated by established players like the Toyota Innova.

How many variants and colour options of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto are available?

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is available in three distinct variants: Zeta Plus 7 STR, Zeta Plus 8 STR, and Alpha Plus 7 STR. Each variant is tailored to offer different levels of luxury and technology. As for colours, the Invicto is available in four sophisticated shades: Majestic Silver, Stellar Bronze, Nexa Blue, and Mystic White, allowing customers to choose a hue that resonates with their personal style.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Invicto?

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is loaded with a plethora of features that enhance the driving experience. Some of the key amenities include:- 10-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System: Equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity.- Seven-inch Digital Driver Display: Provides vital information at a glance.- Panoramic Sunroof: Adds a touch of luxury and enhances the airy feel inside the cabin.- Multi-Zone Climate Control: Ensures comfort for all passengers, irrespective of the weather outside.- Connected Car Technology: Offers remote functionalities and a first-in-class E-call function for emergencies.- Electronic Adjustment for Front Seats: Enhances convenience and comfort, especially for long journeys.- Safety Features: Equipped with six airbags, Electronic Parking Brakes, and a 360-degree camera system, ensuring safety for all occupants.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto?

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto boasts a powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid powertrain. The hybrid system produces an impressive 184 bhp, while torque figures stand at an impressive 250 Nm. The engine is mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and efficient power delivery. Notably, the Invicto offers three drive modes: Normal, Sport, and Eco. This versatile driving experience allows the driver to adapt the vehicle's performance based on preferences and road conditions. The Invicto can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 9.5 seconds, showcasing its sporty credentials and satisfying both urban and spirited driving needs.

What is the Maruti Suzuki Invicto's mileage?

Fuel efficiency is a critical consideration for many buyers. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto claims a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl, which is ARAI certified. This makes it an economical choice for families and individuals who require a vehicle that can deliver both performance and sustainability.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto?

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto stands tall with a ground clearance designed to tackle various terrains confidently. The MPV boasts a generous boot space of 239 litres, which can be expanded to over 600 litres when the rear seats are folded down. This makes it ideal for family road trips or carrying bulky items easily.

What is the seating capacity of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto?

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto comfortably seats up to seven or eight passengers, making it suitable for large families or those needing extra seating capacity. The availability of captain seats in the middle row enhances comfort and accessibility, particularly on long journeys, allowing passengers to enjoy more space and luxury.

What are the safety features of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto?

Safety is paramount in the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, equipped with several features designed to protect occupants. Key safety aspects include:- Six Airbags: For comprehensive protection of all passengers.- Electronic Stability Program (ESP): Enhances vehicle stability and traction control.- 360-degree Camera System: Facilitates ease of parking and manoeuvring in tight spots.- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS): Alerts drivers if tyre pressure falls below optimal levels.- Anti-theft Security System: Adding peace of mind for owners.

What cars does the Maruti Suzuki Invicto rival in its segment?

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto faces competition primarily from the Toyota Innova and Kia Carnival in the premium MPV segment.