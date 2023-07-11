InvictoPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front Right Side
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Invicto

Launched in Jul 2023

4.0
1 Review
₹25.51 - 29.22 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Invicto Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1898.0 cc

Invicto: 1987.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.76 kmpl

Invicto: 23.24 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 183.36 bhp

Invicto: 150.0 bhp

View all Invicto Specs and Features

About Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Latest Update

  • Thinking of Maruti Suzuki Invicto? Here are 5 rivals worth considering
  • BYD eMax 7 vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which MPV is fit for your garage?

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Invicto.
    VS
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Airbags
    Dashboard
    Front Left Side
    Ac Controls
    Rear Seats
    Instrument Cluster
    Door View Of Driver Seat
    Steering Wheel
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto price starts at ₹ 25.51 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 29.22 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    3 Variants Available
    Zeta Plus 7 STR₹25.51 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Zeta Plus 8 STR₹25.56 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Alpha Plus 7 STR₹29.22 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Expert Review

    4.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Spacious cabinDecent feature listStrong hybrid for enhanced mileage

    Cons

    Largely identical to Innova HycrossSuspension bit too soft

    Once upon a time, there was a car brand that ruled a kingdom wide and till far with its army of small and compact vehicles. The foot soldiers of the company were affordable models that may not have had much in terms of looks and features but gained a fabulous repute for being practical and affordable. Times change and with it, Maruti Suzuki has evolved enormously and its alliance with Toyota has been fundamental in arming it with larger and significantly more premium offerings. The latest? Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV.

    Essentially a re-badged version of the Innova Hycross that was launched by Toyota Kirloskar Motor just earlier this year, the Maruti Invcito is a serious foray into a serious space of premium MPVs, one that has been dominated by Innova since time immemorial. And yet, the Invicto comes in as a twin that is waging a big war for attention and appreciation.

    READ MORE

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Images

    30 images
    View All Invicto Images

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Majestic silver
    Mystic white
    Stellar bronze
    Nexa blue celestial

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeMUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage23.24 kmpl
    Engine1987 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    View all Invicto specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto comparison with similar cars

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    MG ZS EV
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Tata Safari
    Jeep Compass
    MG Hector Plus
    BYD eMAX 7
    Tata Harrier
    Mahindra BE 6
    ₹25.51 Lakhs*
    ₹19.94 Lakhs*
    ₹18.98 Lakhs*
    ₹25.52 Lakhs*
    ₹21.9 Lakhs*
    ₹15.5 Lakhs*
    ₹18.99 Lakhs*
    ₹17.5 Lakhs*
    ₹26.9 Lakhs*
    ₹15 Lakhs*
    ₹18.9 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.3
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    3.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    12 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    89 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    29 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    150 bhp
    Power
    184 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    161 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    168 bhp
    Power
    168 bhp
    Power
    141 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    168 bhp
    Power
    282 bhp
    Torque
    188 Nm
    Torque
    188 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    360 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    350 Nm
    Torque
    350 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    350 Nm
    Torque
    380 Nm
    Length
    4755 mm
    Length
    4755 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Length
    5332 mm
    Length
    4789 mm
    Length
    4668 mm
    Length
    4405
    Length
    4720 mm
    Length
    4710 mm
    Length
    4605 mm
    Length
    4371 mm
    Height
    1790 mm
    Height
    1790 mm
    Height
    1649 mm
    Height
    1855 mm
    Height
    1694 mm
    Height
    1795 mm
    Height
    1640
    Height
    1760 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1718 mm
    Height
    1627 mm
    Width
    1850 mm
    Width
    1850 mm
    Width
    1809 mm
    Width
    1880 mm
    Width
    1907 mm
    Width
    1922 mm
    Width
    1818
    Width
    1835 mm
    Width
    1810 mm
    Width
    1922 mm
    Width
    1907 mm
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    448 litres
    Boot Space
    180 litres
    Boot Space
    663 litres
    Boot Space
    420 litres
    Boot Space
    438
    Boot Space
    155 litres
    Boot Space
    580 litres
    Boot Space
    445 litres
    Boot Space
    455 litres
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Pickup Truck
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Currently viewingInvicto vs Innova HycrossInvicto vs ZS EVInvicto vs V-CrossInvicto vs XEV 9eInvicto vs SafariInvicto vs CompassInvicto vs Hector Plus Invicto vs eMAX 7Invicto vs HarrierInvicto vs BE 6
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Invicto's petrol variant is 23.24 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR comes with a 52 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    Zeta Plus 7 STR
    Zeta Plus 8 STR
    Alpha Plus 7 STR
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    23.24 kmpl

    Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Rana Motors
    OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8045248501
    Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
    Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
    +91 - 9999525770
    Aaa Vehicleades
    Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9650445555
    Bagga Link Motors
    395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929400497
    Competent Automobiles
    F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9953046681
    Competent Automobiles
    3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9821852230
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Videos

    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto EMI

    Select Variant:
    Zeta Plus 7 STR
    112 bhp, 206 Nm | 1208 Km
    ₹ 25.21 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Zeta Plus 7 STR
    112 bhp, 206 Nm | 1208 Km
    ₹25.21 Lakhs*
    Zeta Plus 8 STR
    112 bhp, 206 Nm | 1208 Km
    ₹25.26 Lakhs*
    Alpha Plus 7 STR
    112 bhp, 206 Nm | 1208 Km
    ₹28.92 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹44517.91/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    0
    High Performance and Good Pickup
    It's a nice car with a beautiful design. The mileage remains consistent even after servicing. I would recommend it to everyone. The pickup is excellent.By: Abhi (Dec 16, 2024)
    Read Full Review

