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Maruti Suzuki Alto Images

Check out the latest images of Maruti Suzuki Alto. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Alto Front Right Side

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.15 - 4.82 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Maruti Suzuki Alto Front Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Alto Front Left View
Maruti Suzuki Alto Front View
Maruti Suzuki Alto Door Handle
Maruti Suzuki Alto Grille
Maruti Suzuki Alto Headlight
Maruti Suzuki Alto Side Mirror Glass
Maruti Suzuki Alto Side Mirror
Maruti Suzuki Alto Wheel
Maruti Suzuki Alto Deshboard
Maruti Suzuki Alto Gear Shifter
Maruti Suzuki Alto Rear Seat
Maruti Suzuki Alto Seat Aerial View
Maruti Suzuki Alto Steering Wheel
Front Right Side
Front Left View
Front View
Door Handle
Grille
Headlight
Side Mirror Glass
Side Mirror
Wheel
Deshboard
Gear Shifter
Rear Seat
Seat Aerial View
Steering Wheel

Maruti Suzuki Alto Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
+2
S-Presso Images

Maruti Suzuki Alto User Reviews & Ratings

4.2
5 Ratings & Reviews
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4 & aboverating star
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2
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User Reviews

Lord Alto Kind of Budget
The Maruti Alto is a reliable and budget-friendly car, perfect for city commuting and small families. It offers excellent fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and easy maneuverability in traffic. The compact size makes parking hassle-free, while the simple yet functional interiors provide comfort for daily use. Overall, a smart choice for first-time car buyers or anyone looking for an economical and dependable vehicle.
By: Girish Nath (Jul 21, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Alto Related News

Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI compared
9 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki’s small car range, including the Alto K10 and WagonR, now comes with price protection for early bookings.
Maruti Suzuki offers price protection against hike for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio & WagonR buyers
10 Jun 2026
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso becomes the most affordable car in India while the Alto K10 becomes the most affordable car with six airbags as standard.
From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Renault Kwid: Here are the five most affordable cars in India.
24 Sept 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce a price cut soon.
Alto K10 to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki may roll out massive price cuts across range. Here's how much to expect
7 Sept 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, June 28: Relief for CNG car owners in Delhi-NCR, Nissan Magnite gets offer, 2025 Suzuki Alto debuts & more…
29 Jun 2025
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 Maruti Suzuki Alto Related News

Maruti Suzuki Alto Videos

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 price in India starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022: First Drive Review
24 Aug 2022
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
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