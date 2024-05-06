Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Ratlam starts from Rs. 14.36 Lakhs.
Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Ratlam starts from Rs. 14.36 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra XUV700 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.05 Lakhs in Ratlam.
Mahindra XUV700 comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and 2184 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR.
The Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Ratlam for 1997.0 cc to 2184.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 14.36 - 15.05 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra XUV700 dealers and showrooms in Ratlam for best offers.
Mahindra XUV700 on road price breakup in Ratlam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra XUV700 is mainly compared to Force Motors Gurkha which starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs in Ratlam, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus which starts at Rs. 11.39 Lakhs in Ratlam and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Ratlam.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR ₹ 14.36 Lakhs Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR ₹ 15.05 Lakhs
