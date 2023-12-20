Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Baharampur starts from Rs. 14.04 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV700 top variant goes up to Rs. 14.59 Lakhs in Baharampur. Mahindra XUV700 comes with a choice of engine options. Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Baharampur starts from Rs. 14.04 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV700 top variant goes up to Rs. 14.59 Lakhs in Baharampur. Mahindra XUV700 comes with a choice of engine options. The lowest price model is Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR. The Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Baharampur for 1997.0 cc to 2184.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 14.04 - 14.59 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra XUV700 dealers and showrooms in Baharampur for best offers. Mahindra XUV700 on road price breakup in Baharampur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mahindra XUV700 is mainly compared to Hyundai Creta which starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs in Baharampur, Kia Seltos which starts at Rs. 10.9 Lakhs in Baharampur and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Baharampur. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR ₹ 14.04 Lakhs Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR ₹ 14.59 Lakhs