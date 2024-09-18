HT Auto

Mahindra XUV 400 EV On Road Price in Kalyan

3 out of 5
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Front Left Side
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Side View Left
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Rear Left View
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Front View
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Rear View
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Grille
16.31 - 20.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kalyan
XUV 400 EV Price in Kalyan

Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Kalyan starts from Rs. 16.31 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 17.61 Lakhs in Kalyan.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh₹ 16.31 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh₹ 16.83 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger₹ 17.35 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh₹ 17.61 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Variant Wise Price List in Kalyan

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹16.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
12,240
Insurance
69,343
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Kalyan)
16,31,083
EMI@35,058/mo
EC 34.5 kWh
₹16.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger
₹17.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
EL Pro 34.5 kWh
₹17.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Alternatives

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti Suzuki eVX

20 - 25 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.7 - 19.95 Lakhs
Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra News

The Hyundai Alcazar SUV will renew its rivalry against other three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus besides Kia Carens. The SUV has been updated with several changes, including how it looks and how it drives, in its latest avatar.
From Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Here are top alternatives for 2024 Hyundai Alcazar
18 Sept 2024
Various brands have helped establish India as the global hub for small and entry-level vehicles, segments which comprise the bulk of sales in the South African domestic market. | FILE PHOTO: A traffic congestion is pictured during the morning peak hour in Johannesburg.
India becomes South African automotive industry’s top country for vehicle imports
17 Sept 2024
MG Windsor EV comes challenging the competitors such as Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 among others in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market.
MG Windsor EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Which electric SUV should be your pick
15 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 14: Tata Nexon rivalling Volkswagen compact SUV teased, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launch confirmed
15 Sept 2024
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has reached dealerships around India and bookings are going to commence unofficially from select outlets. The new five-door off-roader SUV is priced starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings added off-roading practicality alongside a host of tech and safety upgrades.
Mahindra Thar Roxx reaches dealerships, bookings open unofficially. Key facts to know
14 Sept 2024
Mahindra Videos

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Top Electric Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.41 Cr
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

9.99 Lakhs
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.99 - 19 Lakhs
Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Kia Carnival 2024

Kia Carnival 2024

35 - 39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
