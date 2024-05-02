HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio-N On Road Price in Panchkula

4.5 out of 5
Mahindra Scorpio-N Front View
Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Left Side
Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Right Side
Mahindra Scorpio-N Rear View
Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Side
Mahindra Scorpio-N Rear Right Side
4.5 out of 5
15.22 - 28.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Panchkula
Scorpio-N Price in Panchkula

Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Panchkula starts from Rs. 15.60 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio-N top variant goes up to Rs. 16.60 Lakhs in Panchkula. Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR₹ 15.60 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR₹ 16.04 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)₹ 16.16 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)₹ 16.60 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Scorpio-N Variant Wise Price List in Panchkula

Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹15.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,60,200
RTO
1,16,816
Insurance
82,426
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Panchkula)
15,59,942
EMI@33,529/mo
Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR
₹16.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹16.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
₹16.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Mahindra Scorpio-N Alternatives

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Scorpio-N News

Mahindra posted a double-digit year-on-year sales growth in April 2024 amid the maddening rush for SUVs.
Scorpio N, Thar, XUV700 help Mahindra to post 18% SUV sales growth in April
2 May 2024
Tata Punch has towered over all SUVs to emerge as India's number one choice in the segment. The new Creta has also garnered immense interest as its sales havre shot up. Mahindra's Scorpio-N continues to be its best-selling SUV in India.
Top 10 SUVs in March: Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio-N lead charge
8 Apr 2024
Mahindra witnessed a 13 per cent YoY growth in March 2024 and 28 per cent sales surge in the last financial year.
Thar, Scorpio N, XUV700 help Mahindra to post 13% YoY growth in March
1 Apr 2024
The Scorpio SUV is currently the best-selling model from Mahindra and Mahindra. Available in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic avatar, the SUV clocks more than 10,000 sales every month on an average.
Scorpio-N and other SUVs power Mahindra sales in February grow by 40%
1 Mar 2024
Mahindra's newly launched Scorpio N Z8 closely competes with Tata Safari's Pure (O) trim.
Tata Safari Pure (O) vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select: Which offers what features
27 Feb 2024
Mahindra Scorpio-N Videos

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
3 Sept 2022
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
5 Jul 2022
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from ₹7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to ₹15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
