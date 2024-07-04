HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsMahindraScorpio-NOn Road Price in Kharagpur

Mahindra Scorpio-N On Road Price in Kharagpur

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mahindra Scorpio-N Front View
1/18
Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Left Side
2/18
Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Right Side
3/18
Mahindra Scorpio-N Grille
4/18
Mahindra Scorpio-N Headlight
5/18
Mahindra Scorpio-N Left Side
View all Images
6/18
4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.5 - 28.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kharagpur
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Scorpio-N Price in Kharagpur

Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Kharagpur starts from Rs. 15.89 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio-N top variant goes up to Rs. 16.91 Lakhs in Kharagpur. Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR₹ 15.89 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR₹ 16.34 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)₹ 16.46 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)₹ 16.91 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Scorpio-N Variant Wise Price List in Kharagpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹15.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,60,200
RTO
1,44,020
Insurance
83,905
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kolkata
(Price not available in Kharagpur)
15,88,625
EMI@34,146/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR
₹16.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹16.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
₹16.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Scorpio-N News

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.65 lakh cheaper than the Z8 petrol-MT and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.11 lakh cheaper than the Z8 diesel-MT
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select the best variant to get?
4 Jul 2024
The refreshed Mahindra Scorpio N now gets wireless charger, auto dimming mirror and ventilated seats for the top trim level
Mahindra Scorpio N gets fresh basket of features for top trims. Check details
2 Jul 2024
SUVs like Scorpio-N and XUV 3XO have helped Mahindra and Mahindra clock around 23 per cent increase in sales in June compared to the same month last year.
Scorpio-N, XUV 3XO SUVs power Mahindra sales to grow by 23% in June
1 Jul 2024
Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 share a lot of similarities in terms of features and specs. Both are priced in nearly similar range.&nbsp;
Mahindra XUV700 vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Which SUV should you go for
25 Jun 2024
The most recent launch from Mahindra was the 3XO which is supposed to replace the XUV300 in the Indian market.
Scorpio N, Thar & XUV700 help Mahindra record 31% sales growth in May
1 Jun 2024
View all
 Mahindra Scorpio-N News

Mahindra Scorpio-N Videos

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
3 Sept 2022
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra &amp; Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
5 Jul 2022
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

3.3 - 3.8 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

3.35 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BYD Seagull

BYD Seagull

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details