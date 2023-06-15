HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio Classic On Road Price in Cheranellore

11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs*
Scorpio Classic on Road Price in Cheranellore

Mahindra Scorpio Classic on road price in Cheranellore starts from Rs. 14.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio Classic top variant goes up to Rs. 18.99 Lakhs in Cheranellore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Scorpio Classic S₹ 14.40 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11₹ 18.99 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Variant Wise Price List

S
₹14.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
11,99,000
RTO
1,63,870
Insurance
76,385
S11
₹18.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
