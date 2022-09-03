Mahindra Scorpio Classic Latest Update

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been updated to offer consumers a blend of ruggedness and modernity. This iconic SUV continues to dominate Indian roads with its bold design and powerful performance. Known for its versatile capabilities, the Scorpio Classic represents a perfect choice for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. The latest iteration includes a range of features that enhance comfort, safety, and driving experience, making it suitable for modern-day needs. With its robust build and rich heritage, the Scorpio Classic remains a favourite among SUV enthusiasts.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is competitively priced, making it accessible for many buyers looking to enter the SUV segment. The ex-showroom price starts at ₹13.61 lakh and can go up depending on the chosen variant and additional features. This pricing places it strategically against competitors while providing good value for money given its features and performance. The top-spec Classic S11 variant is available at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹17.49 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Launch Date

The much-anticipated Mahindra Scorpio Classic was officially launched on July 15, 2023. This release garnered much attention from prospective buyers and enthusiasts alike, as it marked the continuation of a legacy within the SUV market. Along with its launch, Mahindra has rolled out a marketing campaign highlighting the model's standout features and customer feedback from existing Scorpio owners.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Variants

The Scorpio Classic is available in two main trim options: Classic S and Classic S11. The Classic S offers both seven-seat and nine-seat layouts, while the higher-spec Classic S11 is limited to seven seats. The Classic S11 trim adds on design elements such as chrome grille inserts, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a skid plate. This variant further features fabric seat upholstery, steering-mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver's seat among others.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Design and Exterior

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains its muscular stance and aggressive design language that has defined its character over the years. The front fascia is characterised by a wide grille flanked by bold headlamps, which adds to the SUV's commanding presence on the road. Signature elements, like the projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights, provide a modern touch while enhancing visibility. The side profile is marked by prominent wheel arches and alloy wheels, underscoring the vehicle's rugged nature. The rear features a well-structured look with modern LED tail lamps that echo the forward-looking design philosophy. Overall, the Scorpio Classic has been designed to not just turn heads but also fulfil aerodynamic and functional needs.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Interior

Step inside the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, and you’re greeted with a spacious and comfortable cabin that marries utility with comfort. The interior layout is functional, with easy-to-reach controls and adequate storage options. High-quality materials have been used throughout the cabin, enhancing the overall luxury feel. The SUV offers seating for up to seven passengers, with the rear bench seat providing ample space for adults. Noteworthy features include a touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone connectivity, comfortable seating, and multiple charging points for devices. With the addition of ambient lighting and premium upholstery, the Scorpio Classic ensures a refined driving experience.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Engine Options

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available with one engine option, which is the GEN-2 mHawk diesel mill. This 2.2-litre, four-cylinder unit is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and is capable of churning out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is an important aspect for many SUV buyers, and the Mahindra Scorpio Classic does a decent job in this area. Depending on the variant, the Scorpio Classic offers a competitive fuel economy which ranges from 15 to 17 kmpl in real-world scenarios. The manufacturer claims that the diesel variants are particularly efficient, making this SUV not only a powerful choice but also a practical one.

Safety Features

Safety has always been a strong suit of Mahindra vehicles, and the Scorpio Classic continues this tradition. The SUV is equipped with a range of safety features including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. Furthermore, the sturdy build quality and high ground clearance of the Scorpio makes it capable of tackling various terrains without compromising safety. The classic SUV has also been subjected to rigorous crash tests, showcasing its reliability in real-world situations. Advanced features such as electronic stability control (ESC) ensure that drivers maintain control, especially during challenging road conditions or when cornering.