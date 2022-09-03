Scorpio ClassicPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Front Right Side
View all Images

MAHINDRA Scorpio Classic

Launched in Aug 2022

4.5
4 Reviews
₹13.62 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scorpio Classic Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1497.0 cc

Scorpio Classic: 2184.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.81 kmpl

Scorpio Classic: 15 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 125.9 bhp

Scorpio Classic: 130.0 bhp

About Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Latest Update

  • Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition in mind? Key things you must know
  • Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition launched for festive season. Check out the changes

    • Mahindra Scorpio Classic Latest Update

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Variants
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic price starts at ₹ 13.62 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    4 Variants Available
    S MT 7STR₹13.62 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Vinyl
    S MT 9STR₹13.87 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Vinyl
    S11 MT 7S₹17.5 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    S11 MT 7S CC₹17.5 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Expert Review

3 out of 5

    3 out of 5

    Pros

    Solid road presenceHigh drive positionPowerful diesel motor

    Cons

    Fit and finish issues in cabinComparatively bare feature list

    At a time when SUVs were largely considered to be the prerogative of an exclusive class of car buyers in the country, at a time when the market had not yet heard of terms like sub-compact and micro-compact SUVs, and at a time when Indian brands were mostly considered too darn raw, there emerged a player with ruggedly butch physique but with the finesse to even appeal to city dwellers. That year was 2002. That car was Scorpio. And the legacy of the model continues two decades on.

    Time can be cruel but it has been generously partial to the Mahindra Scorpio which has continued to sell in impressive numbers despite the ever-changing dynamics of the Indian automotive market and the Indian car buyer. Over the past two decades, SUVs of all shapes and sizes have flooded roads here but Scorpio's momentum can be largely attributed to two key factors - timely updates and the fact that there's no real substitute for a bullishly handsome design language. Critics may argue that age has caught up with the Scorpio but Mahindra has hit back this year with a twin-strike approach - Scorpio-N as an entirely new model offering with an entirely new design, cabin and feature list. And then there is the Scorpio that is now rebadged as the Scorpio Classic.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Images

    17 images
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Colours

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Everest white
    Galaxy grey
    Molten red rage
    Stealth black

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage15 kmpl
    Engine2184 cc
    Fuel TypeDiesel
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Videos

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
    3 Sept 2022

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic User Reviews & Ratings

    4.5
    4 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    2
    Super Look
    A top super-hit car among all vehicles! It offers the best driving experience and top performance in the market. Amazing looks for meBy: Mahesh Choudhary (Jan 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    rugged and bold design
    *Performance - Reviewers say the scarpio has a powerful engine that's responsive and good for highway driving . *Comfort - Reviews say the scarpio has comfortable seats for long journey and enough space for five adults . *Build Quality - Reviews say the scarpio has excellent build Quality and stability. *Driving Experience - Reviews say the scarpio has a commanding driving position and minimum body roll.By: Alok kumar (Oct 25, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Nice car scorpio classic s11
    Nice experience with Scorpio This is not only a car itz Rutbaa Feeling very Good to buy this car I love mahindra carsBy: Daiyan singh (Oct 22, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best car in the World
    Nice style and good looking According to me this is Most powerful and good looking car in the worldBy: K s Chauhan (Apr 24, 2024)
    Read Full Review

