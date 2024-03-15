KUV100 NXT is a 6 seater SUV which has 5 variants. The price of KUV100 NXT K2 Plus 6 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.93 Lakhs. The fuel KUV100 NXT is a 6 seater SUV which has 5 variants. The price of KUV100 NXT K2 Plus 6 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of K2 Plus 6 STR is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 L mFALCON G80 Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 BootSpace: 243 ...Read MoreRead Less