Mahindra KUV100 NXT K2 Plus 6 STR

1/29
2/29
3/29
4/29
5/29
6/29
6.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra KUV100 NXT Key Specs
Engine1198 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
KUV100 NXT K2 Plus 6 STR Latest Updates

KUV100 NXT is a 6 seater SUV which has 5 variants. The price of KUV100 NXT K2 Plus 6 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.93 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 1.2 L mFALCON G80
  • Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 35
  • BootSpace: 243
    Mahindra KUV100 NXT K2 Plus 6 STR Price

    K2 Plus 6 STR
    ₹6.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,08,675
    RTO
    47,437
    Insurance
    28,313
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,93,199
    EMI@14,900/mo
    Mahindra KUV100 NXT K2 Plus 6 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 L mFALCON G80
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.05
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 65 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 65 R14
    Ground Clearance
    170
    Length
    3700
    Wheelbase
    2385
    Height
    1655
    Width
    1735
    Bootspace
    243
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    6
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    35
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    No
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    No
    Central Locking
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Power Windows
    No
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    MP3 Playback
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Vinyl
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Mahindra KUV100 NXT K2 Plus 6 STR EMI
    EMI13,250 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,16,432
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,16,432
    Interest Amount
    1,78,540
    Payable Amount
    7,94,972

    Mahindra KUV100 NXT other Variants

    K4 Plus 6 STR
    ₹7.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,57,550
    RTO
    50,859
    Insurance
    29,486
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,46,669
    EMI@16,049/mo
    K6 Plus 6 STR
    ₹8.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    K8 6 STR
    ₹8.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    K8 6 STR Dual Tone
    ₹8.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
