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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Punch
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage18.15 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Airbags
Taillight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Center Console
Grille
Steering Wheel
Infotainment System
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G801.2L Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.05-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
170193 mm
Length
37003876 mm
Wheelbase
23852445 mm
Height
16551615 mm
Width
17351742 mm
Bootspace
243366 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
65 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3537 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
No-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Rear Wiper
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Interior Colours
Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,1996,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,6755,59,000
RTO
47,43731,360
Insurance
28,31334,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72113,443
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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