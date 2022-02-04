Mahindra KUV100 NXT Specifications

Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes in five petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The KUV100 NXT measures 3,700 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,385 mm. The ground clearance of KUV100 NXT is 170. A six-seat model, Mahindra KUV100 NXT sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less