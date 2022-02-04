Mahindra KUV100 NXT Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes in five petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The KUV100 NXT measures 3,700 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,385 mm. The ground clearance of KUV100 NXT is 170. A six-seat model, Mahindra KUV100 NXT sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra KUV100 NXT price starts at ₹ 5.66 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes in 5 variants. Mahindra KUV100 NXT top variant price is ₹ 7.32 Lakhs.
₹5.66 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.12 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.08 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.28 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.32 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
