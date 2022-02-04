HT Auto
1/29
2/29
3/29
4/29
5/29
View all Images
6/29

Mahindra KUV100 NXT Specifications

Mahindra KUV100 NXT is a 6 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,66,197 in India. It is available in 5 variants, 1198.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual .
5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Mahindra KUV100 NXT Specs

Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes in five petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The KUV100 NXT measures 3,700 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,385 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Mahindra KUV100 NXT Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
K8 6 STR Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.05
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Height
1655
Ground Clearance
170
Length
3700
Width
1735
Wheelbase
2385
Bootspace
243
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
35
Seating Capacity
6
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Mahindra KUV100 NXT Alternatives

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KUV100 NXT vs Exter
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KUV100 NXT vs Punch
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KUV100 NXT vs Sonet
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KUV100 NXT vs Magnite
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KUV100 NXT vs Kiger

Mahindra KUV100 NXT News

Scorpio and KUV100 NXT SUVs are Mahindra’s best-selling cars in South African market.
Scorpio, KUV100 NXT are Mahindra’s best-selling India-made cars in this country
4 Feb 2022
Both the bumpers in the new look KUV 100NXT have been redesigned and get contrasting silver skid plates that give the KUV a more rugged look.
Mahindra KUV100 NXT review: Premium features, styling tweaks make it off-road ready
20 Oct 2017
Mahindra XUV700
XUV700, Scorpio lead Mahindra to highest-ever SUV sales in July
1 Aug 2023
The Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept will carry the legacy of the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck and it will first break cover in South Africa.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept teased online ahead of August 15 debut. Know more
30 Jul 2023
The Mahindra Roxor off-roader can now be produced and sold in the US
US Court allows Mahindra to sell Roxor off-roader as Jeep loses case. Details
21 Jul 2023
View all
 

Mahindra KUV100 NXT Variants & Price List

Mahindra KUV100 NXT price starts at ₹ 5.66 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes in 5 variants. Mahindra KUV100 NXT top variant price is ₹ 7.32 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
K2 Plus 6 STR
5.66 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
K4 Plus 6 STR
6.12 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
K6 Plus 6 STR
7.08 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
K8 6 STR
7.28 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
K8 6 STR Dual Tone
7.32 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mahindra Cars

Trending Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details