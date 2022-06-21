Mahindra Bolero On Road Price
Mahindra Bolero Price List, Specifications and Features
1493 cc | 75 bhp |
Mahindra Bolero FAQ's
The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero B4 in Delhi is Rs 968,550.
In Delhi, the RTO charges for the Mahindra Bolero B4 will be Rs 39,350.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Bolero B4 in Delhi is Rs 45,612.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mahindra Bolero in Delhi is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 883,088, RTO - Rs. 39,350, Insurance - Rs. 45,612, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mahindra Bolero in Delhi as Rs. 968,550 .
The top model of the Mahindra Bolero is the Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,075,219 in Delhi.
The on-road price of the top variant of Mahindra Bolero is Rs. 1,075,219. Mahindra Bolero is offered in 3.0 variants - the base model is Mahindra Bolero B4 and the top variant is Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt which comes at a price tag of Rs. 1,075,219.
Mahindra Bolero's on-road price in Delhi starts at Rs. 968,550 and rises to Rs. 1,075,219. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for base variant of Mahindra Bolero in Delhi will be Rs. 15,096. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.
