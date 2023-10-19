What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet in Kangra? The Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 is priced on the road at Rs 7,53,839 in Kangra.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Sonet in Kangra? In Kangra, the RTO charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 25,670.

What will be the Insurance charges for Kia Sonet in Kangra? In Kangra, the insurance charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 38,669.

What is the detailed breakup of Kia Sonet in Kangra? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Kia Sonet in Kangra is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,89,000, RTO - Rs. 25,670, Insurance - Rs. 38,669, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Kia Sonet in ##cityName## as Rs. 7,53,839 .

What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet Top Model? The top model of the Kia Sonet is the Kia GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 9,55,073 in Kangra.

What is the on road price of Kia Sonet? The on-road price of Kia Sonet in Kangra starts at Rs. 7,53,839 and goes upto Rs. 9,55,073. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.