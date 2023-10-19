Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kia Sonet on road price in Cooch Behar starts from Rs. 7.64 Lakhs.
The on road price for Kia Sonet top variant goes up to Rs. 9.68 Lakhs in Cooch Behar.
Kia Sonet comes with a choice of engine
Kia Sonet comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 and the most priced model is Kia Sonet HTK Plus 1.2.
The Kia Sonet on road price in Cooch Behar for 998.0 cc to 1493.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 7.64 - 9.68 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kia Sonet dealers and showrooms in Cooch Behar for best offers.
Kia Sonet on road price breakup in Cooch Behar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kia Sonet is mainly compared to Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs in Cooch Behar, Mahindra Bolero Neo which starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs in Cooch Behar and Renault Kiger starting at Rs. 6.5 Lakhs in Cooch Behar.
Variants On-Road Price Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 ₹ 7.64 Lakhs Kia Sonet HTK 1.2 ₹ 8.72 Lakhs Kia Sonet HTE 1.5 ₹ 9.46 Lakhs Kia Sonet HTK Plus 1.2 ₹ 9.68 Lakhs
