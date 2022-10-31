Hyundai Tucson 2022 price starts at ₹ 27.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 34.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Tucson 2022 comes in 8 variants. Hyundai Tucson 2022 top variant price is ₹ 34.54 Lakhs.
Did you know that Hyundai Tucson was the global best-seller for the company in 2021? Or that Hyundai has thus far sold over seventy lakh units of Tucson since the SUV was first introduced to the world back in 2004? Showcased as a smaller alternative to Santa Fe, it has managed to upstage its elder s...Read More