HT Auto
Hyundai Tucson 2022

Hyundai Tucson 2022 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 27,69,700 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 1997.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic (TC).
27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hyundai Tucson 2022 2022 Key Specs
Engine
1997.0 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol, Diesel
Transmission
Automatic

Hyundai Tucson 2022 Alternatives

Honda cr-v

Honda cr-v

1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 14.4 kmpl
28.27 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
28.77 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
BYD e6

BYD e6

71.7 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 415 Km
29.15 Lakh
Ex-showroom price
Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
29.9 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
29.98 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
29.98 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Tucson 2022 Variants & Price

Hyundai Tucson 2022 price starts at ₹ 27.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 34.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Tucson 2022 comes in 8 variants. Hyundai Tucson 2022 top variant price is ₹ 34.54 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
27.7 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Signature 2.0 AT Petrol
30.17 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Platinum 2.0 AT Diesel
30.2 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Hyundai Tucson 2022 Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Hyundai Tucson 2022 Expert Review

Did you know that Hyundai Tucson was the global best-seller for the company in 2021? Or that Hyundai has thus far sold over seventy lakh units of Tucson since the SUV was first introduced to the world back in 2004? Showcased as a smaller alternative to Santa Fe, it has managed to upstage its elder s...

