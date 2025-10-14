HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2025 Hyundai Tucson Achieves 5 Star Safety Rating From Latin Ncap

2025 Hyundai Tucson achieves 5-star safety rating from Latin NCAP

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2025, 20:07 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • The facelifted Hyundai Tucson scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP, thanks to upgraded airbags, ESC, and a broader ADAS suite.

2025 Hyundai Tucson crash test
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson has scored a 5-star safety rating from the Latin NCAP, its first-ever from the programme (Global NCAP)
2025 Hyundai Tucson crash test
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson has scored a 5-star safety rating from the Latin NCAP, its first-ever from the programme
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Tucson arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson has secured a five-star safety rating from the Latin NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), marking a significant turnaround for the SUV that initially received an appalling zero-star rating under the same testing protocol three years ago. The latest evaluation covers units produced in Korea and the Czech Republic from April 5, 2024 (VIN: KMHJB81DASU349493 onwards), following Hyundai’s voluntary request for reassessment.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

How the Hyundai Tucson scored

In the latest round of testing, the 2025 Tucson scored an 83.98 per cent in Adult Occupant Protection, 91.62 per cent in Child Occupant Protection, 75.08 per cent in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users, and 96.28 per cent in Safety Assist. The upgraded model offers six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard, complemented by a wider range of ADAS features that now meet the Latin NCAP’s scoring criteria regarding volume.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 29.27 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Isuzu Mu-x (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu MU-X
Engine Icon1898 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 33.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2025
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Force Motors Urbania (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Urbania
Engine Icon2596 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 30.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The SUV was evaluated across multiple parameters, including frontal and side impacts, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, and ESC performance. A new frontal crash test was also conducted for the hybrid version to assess its internal structural updates and the effectiveness of the ADAS suite. While the structure suffered from some amount of instability in the frontal test, due to additional components such as the electric motor and battery, the Tucson’s overall performance was strong enough to achieve the top rating.

Also Read : India-bound 2026 Volvo EX90 upgraded with more tech and safety features

How the Hyundai Tucson improved from previous tests

The Tucson’s first Latin NCAP crash test in 2022 yielded a zero-star result, with only two frontal airbags offered as standard at the time. Hyundai later standardised side body and curtain airbags, along with ESC, leading to a three-star reassessment the same year. However, its limited ADAS suite made it lose out on crucial points.

For 2025, Hyundai expanded the ADAS suite with features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for vulnerable road users and urban scenarios, Lane Support Systems (LSS), and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). The latest tests confirmed robust AEB performance and a full score for LSS and BSD, reflecting a significant improvement in the SUV’s safety technology.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2025, 20:07 pm IST
TAGS: safety

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.