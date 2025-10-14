2025 Hyundai Tucson achieves 5-star safety rating from Latin NCAP

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson has secured a five-star safety rating from the Latin NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), marking a significant turnaround for the SUV that initially received an appalling zero-star rating under the same testing protocol three years ago. The latest evaluation covers units produced in Korea and the Czech Republic from April 5, 2024 (VIN: KMHJB81DASU349493 onwards), following Hyundai ’s voluntary request for reassessment.

How the Hyundai Tucson scored

In the latest round of testing, the 2025 Tucson scored an 83.98 per cent in Adult Occupant Protection, 91.62 per cent in Child Occupant Protection, 75.08 per cent in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users, and 96.28 per cent in Safety Assist. The upgraded model offers six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard, complemented by a wider range of ADAS features that now meet the Latin NCAP’s scoring criteria regarding volume.

The SUV was evaluated across multiple parameters, including frontal and side impacts, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, and ESC performance. A new frontal crash test was also conducted for the hybrid version to assess its internal structural updates and the effectiveness of the ADAS suite. While the structure suffered from some amount of instability in the frontal test, due to additional components such as the electric motor and battery, the Tucson’s overall performance was strong enough to achieve the top rating.

How the Hyundai Tucson improved from previous tests

The Tucson’s first Latin NCAP crash test in 2022 yielded a zero-star result, with only two frontal airbags offered as standard at the time. Hyundai later standardised side body and curtain airbags, along with ESC, leading to a three-star reassessment the same year. However, its limited ADAS suite made it lose out on crucial points.

For 2025, Hyundai expanded the ADAS suite with features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for vulnerable road users and urban scenarios, Lane Support Systems (LSS), and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). The latest tests confirmed robust AEB performance and a full score for LSS and BSD, reflecting a significant improvement in the SUV’s safety technology.

