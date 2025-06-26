In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Tucson [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atto 3
|Tucson [2022-2025]
|Brand
|BYD
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|₹ 29.27 Lakhs
|Range
|468-521 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12.95 to 15.38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|49.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-