Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Secunderabad starts from Rs. 49.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Secunderabad starts from Rs. 49.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Secunderabad for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Secunderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Secunderabad, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Secunderabad and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Secunderabad. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 49.01 Lakhs