Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Baramati starts from Rs. 47.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Baramati starts from Rs. 47.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Baramati for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Baramati includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Baramati, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Baramati and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Baramati. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.21 Lakhs