What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze in Ahmednagar? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT is priced on the road at Rs 8,42,193 in Ahmednagar.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Amaze in Ahmednagar? The RTO Charges for the Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT in Ahmednagar is Rs 85,423.

What will be the Insurance charges for Honda Amaze in Ahmednagar? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT's insurance charges in Ahmednagar are Rs 40,370.

What is the detailed breakup of Honda Amaze in Ahmednagar? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Honda Amaze in Ahmednagar is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,15,900, RTO - Rs. 85,423, Insurance - Rs. 40,370, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Honda Amaze in ##cityName## as Rs. 8,42,193 .

What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze Top Model? Top model of Honda Amaze is Honda 1.5 VX CVT Diesel and the on road price in Ahmednagar is Rs. 10,50,925.

What is the on road price of Honda Amaze? Honda Amaze on-road price in Ahmednagar starts at Rs. 8,42,193 and goes up to Rs. 10,50,925. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.