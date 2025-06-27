MT-03PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Yamaha MT-03 Right Side View
View all Images

YAMAHA MT-03

Launched in Dec 2023

3.0
1 Review
₹3.5 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
MT-03 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 373.0 cc

MT-03: 321.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 27.39 kmpl

MT-03: 26.31 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 41.45 ps

MT-03: 42.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 170.0 kmph

MT-03: 170.0 kmph

Yamaha MT-03: Latest Update

Yamaha MT-03: Overview

The Yamaha MT-03 is a premium streetfighter motorcycle introduced in the Indian market as part of the brand's MT (Master of Torque) lineup. Positioned as the naked sibling of the YZF-R3, the bike carries forward the same mechanical platform and chassis configuration but adopts a street-oriented design. It is fully imported into India from Thailand and is currently offered in a single variant. With an aggressive design language and upright riding posture, the MT-03 is Yamaha’s flagship naked motorcycle in the country.

Yamaha MT-03: Price

The Yamaha MT-03 price starts at 3,49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yamaha MT-03: Launch Date

The MT-03 in India was launched in 2023. While the 2025 model with a new colour scheme and an assist and slipper clutch is available in international markets, it is yet to be brought to our shores.

Yamaha MT-03: Variants and Colour Options

Yamaha offers the MT-03 in a single variant priced at 3,49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in two colour options: Midnight Cyan and Midnight Black. As a completely built unit (CBU), the pricing reflects import duties and logistics costs, placing it at a premium compared to some domestically assembled alternatives. A recent price revision by Yamaha Motor India reduced the MT-03’s price by 1.10 lakh, positioning it more competitively in the segment.

Yamaha MT-03: Mileage

ARAI-claimed mileage is 26.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Yamaha MT-03: Specs & Features

The Yamaha MT-03 is powered by a 321cc, liquid-cooled, inline twin-cylinder engine with a DOHC setup. This motor delivers 42 PS of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Unlike some rivals in its segment, this bike does not feature a slipper clutch or quickshifter.

The motorcycle is underpinned by a diamond frame and uses 37 mm KYB upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 298 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. The MT-03 runs on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with 110/70 section tyre at the front and a 140/70 section tyre at the rear.

The MT-03 adopts an aggressive streetfighter styling distinct from the R3’s fully-faired form. The front end features a centrally-mounted LED projector headlamp flanked by sharp LED daytime running lights. The fuel tank is sculpted with prominent extensions, and the overall bodywork exposes the engine, reinforcing the naked bike aesthetic. A split seat layout, side-slung exhaust, and 17-inch alloy wheels add to its visual identity..

In terms of features, the streetfighter is equipped with full-LED lighting across all functions, including the headlamp, tail lamp, and turn indicators. It comes with an LCD instrument console that displays essential information but does not include smartphone connectivity or advanced electronic rider aids beyond dual-channel ABS.

Yamaha MT-03: Rivals

The Yamaha MT-03 competes in the 300-400 cc premium streetfighter segment. Its key rivals in the Indian market include the KTM 390 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 310, Triumph Speed 400, QJ Motor SRK 400, and Zontes 350R

Visual Comparison

Yamaha MT-03
KTM 390 Duke
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Yamaha MT-03 Variants

Yamaha MT-03 price starts at ₹ 3.5 Lakhs.
1 Variant Available
MT-03 STD₹3.5 Lakhs*
321 cc
170 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 7.0 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Yamaha MT-03 Images

12 images
Yamaha MT-03 Colours

Yamaha MT-03 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Midnight black
Midnight cyan

Yamaha MT-03 Specifications and Features

Max Power42 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque29.5 Nm
Mileage26.31 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine321 cc
Max Speed170 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Yamaha MT-03 comparison with similar bikes

Yamaha MT-03
KTM 390 Duke
Kawasaki Ninja 300
QJ Motor SRK 400
Yamaha R3
KTM RC 390
BMW G 310 RR
Aprilia Tuono 457
TVS Apache RR 310
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
₹3.5 Lakhs*
₹2.97 Lakhs*
₹3.43 Lakhs*
₹3.59 Lakhs*
₹3.6 Lakhs*
₹3.23 Lakhs*
₹3.05 Lakhs*
₹3.95 Lakhs*
₹2.75 Lakhs*
₹2.99 Lakhs*
User Rating
3.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
76 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.2
1 Reviews
User Rating
3.5
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
42 PS
Power
46 PS
Power
39 PS
Power
41.46 PS
Power
42 PS
Power
43.5 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
47.58 PS
Power
38 PS
Power
-
Torque
29.5 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
26.1 Nm
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
29.5 Nm
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
43.5 Nm
Torque
29 Nm
Torque
100 Nm
Engine
321 cc
Engine
398.63 cc
Engine
296 cc
Engine
400 cc
Engine
321 cc
Engine
373.27 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
457 cc
Engine
312.2 cc
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
167 Kg
Kerb Weight
168.3 kg
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
172 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
210 kg
Length
2090 mm
Length
-
Length
2015 mm
Length
2080 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2145 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
-
Length
2001 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Excellent Motors
H.No. D 6/28 &Amp; 29, Ground Floor ,Sec, Rohitor 6Ni, Delhi 110085
+91 - 9818922508
Pacee Automotives
S-5 Okhla Industrial Area Phase -2 Near Madhur Bajaj Showroom, Delhi 110020
+91 - 9899456557
SAWHNEY AUTOMOBILE
K-24, Ground Floor, Rajapuri, Khata No.107/10, Main Road Palam,Dwarka, Delhi 110059
+91 - 9953297923
Shiva Motors
E-11, 100 Feet Road, West Jyoti Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9990032261
Sawhney yamaha Raja garden
Wz-5, Plot No. 17, Raja Garden, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810106285
Prime Automation
C-42, Main Road, East Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9810035970
Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha MT-03 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
321 cc | 42 PS @ 10750 rpm
₹ 3.5 Lakhs*
STD
321 cc | 42 PS @ 10750 rpm
₹3.5 Lakhs*
EMI ₹6117.06/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Yamaha MT-03 User Reviews & Ratings

3
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
0
5 rating
0
comfortable for long ride perfect for city ride
Yamaha always makes good looking bikes and reliable engine this 321cc parallel twin is a very refined and and performance oriented engineBy: Khadim khan (Feb 1, 2025)
Explore Other Options

Sports Naked Bikes
Sports Naked Bikes Under 4 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes
