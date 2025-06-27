Launched in Dec 2023
The Yamaha MT-03 is a premium streetfighter motorcycle introduced in the Indian market as part of the brand's MT (Master of Torque) lineup. Positioned as the naked sibling of the YZF-R3, the bike carries forward the same mechanical platform and chassis configuration but adopts a street-oriented design. It is fully imported into India from Thailand and is currently offered in a single variant. With an aggressive design language and upright riding posture, the MT-03 is Yamaha’s flagship naked motorcycle in the country.
The Yamaha MT-03 price starts at ₹3,49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The MT-03 in India was launched in 2023. While the 2025 model with a new colour scheme and an assist and slipper clutch is available in international markets, it is yet to be brought to our shores.
Yamaha offers the MT-03 in a single variant priced at ₹3,49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in two colour options: Midnight Cyan and Midnight Black. As a completely built unit (CBU), the pricing reflects import duties and logistics costs, placing it at a premium compared to some domestically assembled alternatives. A recent price revision by Yamaha Motor India reduced the MT-03’s price by ₹1.10 lakh, positioning it more competitively in the segment.
ARAI-claimed mileage is 26.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Yamaha MT-03 is powered by a 321cc, liquid-cooled, inline twin-cylinder engine with a DOHC setup. This motor delivers 42 PS of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Unlike some rivals in its segment, this bike does not feature a slipper clutch or quickshifter.
The motorcycle is underpinned by a diamond frame and uses 37 mm KYB upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 298 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. The MT-03 runs on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with 110/70 section tyre at the front and a 140/70 section tyre at the rear.
The MT-03 adopts an aggressive streetfighter styling distinct from the R3’s fully-faired form. The front end features a centrally-mounted LED projector headlamp flanked by sharp LED daytime running lights. The fuel tank is sculpted with prominent extensions, and the overall bodywork exposes the engine, reinforcing the naked bike aesthetic. A split seat layout, side-slung exhaust, and 17-inch alloy wheels add to its visual identity..
In terms of features, the streetfighter is equipped with full-LED lighting across all functions, including the headlamp, tail lamp, and turn indicators. It comes with an LCD instrument console that displays essential information but does not include smartphone connectivity or advanced electronic rider aids beyond dual-channel ABS.
The Yamaha MT-03 competes in the 300-400 cc premium streetfighter segment. Its key rivals in the Indian market include the KTM 390 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 310, Triumph Speed 400, QJ Motor SRK 400, and Zontes 350R
|Max Power
|42 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|29.5 Nm
|Mileage
|26.31 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|321 cc
|Max Speed
|170 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
