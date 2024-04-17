Simple Energy One on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Simple Energy One top variant goes up to Rs. 1.59 Lakhs in Jaipur. The lowest price Simple Energy One on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Simple Energy One top variant goes up to Rs. 1.59 Lakhs in Jaipur. The lowest price model is Simple Energy One Single Tone and the most priced model is Simple Energy One Dual Tone. Visit your nearest Simple Energy One dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Simple Energy One on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Simple Energy One is mainly compared to Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Jaipur, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Simple Energy One Single Tone ₹ 1.54 Lakhs Simple Energy One Dual Tone ₹ 1.59 Lakhs