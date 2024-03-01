HT Auto
Ather Energy 450x On Road Price in Jaipur

4.5 out of 5
Ather Energy 450x Front Left View
Ather Energy 450x Front Right View
Ather Energy 450x Left Side View
Ather Energy 450x Right Side View
Ather Energy 450x Front View
Ather Energy 450x Rear View
4.5 out of 5
1.33 - 1.4 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
450x Price in Jaipur

Ather Energy 450x on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.33 Lakhs. The on road price for Ather Energy 450x top variant goes up to Rs. 1.40 Lakhs in Jaipur.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ather Energy 450x 2.9 kWh₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh₹ 1.40 Lakhs
...Read More

Ather Energy 450x Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.9 kWh
₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
111 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,154
Insurance
5,500
On-Road Price in Jaipur
1,32,654
EMI@2,851/mo
3.7 kWh
₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
150 Km
View breakup

Ather Energy 450x Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Flex Price in Jaipur
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Rizta Price in Jaipur
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
S1 Pro Price in Jaipur
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
iQube Electric Price in Jaipur
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Chetak Price in Jaipur

Popular Ather Energy Bikes

    News

    Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro have radically different design languages.
    Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X: Which electric scooter should you buy?
    1 Mar 2024
    Image of Ather 450X used for representational purpose only.
    Ather 450X & 450S updated with this new feature. Check details
    23 Feb 2024
    The digital console on the Ather 450X comes with Google Maps integration and the latest OTA update aims to improve the navigational experience ever further
    Ather 450X gets enhanced navigation features with latest OTA update. Check out what's new
    2 Jan 2024
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well
    Ather 450X Apex bookings open, deliveries in March'24
    12 Dec 2023
    Image of Ather 450 used for representational purpose only.
    Ather confirms working on family electric scooter and new 450X. Check launch timeline
    22 Nov 2023
      News

    Videos

    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
    Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
    9 Apr 2024
    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    Top Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
    Ather Energy Rizta

    Ather Energy Rizta

    1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    10.3 Lakhs
    Numeros Diplos pro

    Numeros Diplos pro

    1.38 Lakhs Onwards
    Numeros Diplos i-pro

    Numeros Diplos i-pro

    1.52 Lakhs Onwards
    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Suzuki DR-Z50

    Suzuki DR-Z50

    2.55 Lakhs Exp. Price
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    MV Agusta Brutale 800

    MV Agusta Brutale 800

    16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
