Vatsal250PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

SEEKA Vatsal250 Alto Colour

₹72,910*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1478
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Vatsal250 Alto Colour

Alto
Barberry Alto
Driftwood
Monza
Alto

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Seeka Vatsal250 Images

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